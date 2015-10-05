(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, October 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Zions
Bancorporation's
(ZION) ratings at 'BBB-/F3'. The Rating Outlook remains Stable.
The rating action follows a periodic review of the large
regional banking group,
which includes BB&T Corporation (BBT), Capital One Finance
Corporation (COF),
Comerica Incorporated (CMA), Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB),
Huntington Bancshares
Inc. (HBAN), Keycorp (KEY), M&T Bank Corporation (MTB), MUFG
Americas Holding
Corporation (MUAH), PNC Financial Services Group (PNC), Regions
Financial
Corporation (RF), SunTrust Banks Inc. (STI), US Bancorp (USB),
Wells Fargo &
Company (WFC), and Zions Bancorporation (ZION).
Company-specific rating rationales for the other banks are
published separately,
and for further discussion of the large regional bank sector in
general, refer
to the special report titled 'Large Regional Bank Periodic
Review,' to be
published shortly.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRs, VRs, AND SENIOR DEBT
Today's affirmation reflects ZION's solid franchise in the
Western United States
and maintenance of adequate capital in light of stress-testing
and expected
asset quality pressure from the prolonged period of low energy
prices. ZION's
rating remains lower than peers and toward the lower end of its
long-term rating
potential due to the company's continued weak earnings
performance.
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation that earnings
challenges will
persist in the near-to-intermediate term relative to peer banks.
Moreover, the
Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation that asset quality
issues related to
the energy sector should be manageable.
Fitch views ZION's tepid current and expected earnings
performance as a primary
rating driver and a rating constraint. Even when stripping out
one-time expense
items such as realized losses on the sale of the company's
collateralized debt
obligations (CDOs) over recent quarters as well as
debt-extinguishment costs,
performance is relatively weak. Fitch notes that the median ROA
for the large
regional peer group through second quarter 2015 (2Q15) was 1.06%
compared to
ZION's of 38 basis points (bps). Stripping out one-time costs,
Fitch estimates
ZION's return on asset (ROA) at just under 70bps, still
well-below peers.
In late 2Q15, management announced a major strategic initiative
in order to
address the company's relative earnings underperformance. The
plan includes
actions such as consolidating its seven bank charters into one,
consolidating
risk and other back-office functions and creating a position
with the
organizational chart to lead ZION's efforts in growing and
diversifying its
level of noninterest income.
Fitch generally views this strategic initiative favorably given
some of the
efficiencies that should be gained as well as the potential
impact that
additional fee income could have on ZION's operating results.
Still, Fitch notes
that the plan is still in its early stages and has not been
fully executed upon
yet. Therefore, rating actions will be predicated on evidence of
successful
execution on this and future strategic initiatives.
Fitch views capital levels as adequate in light of the company's
current rating,
balance sheet composition and earnings performance. After
quantitatively failing
the Fed's CCAR process in 2014, ZION passed this year's annual
stress test,
albeit by just 10bps. ZION's Tier 1 Common capital ratio of 5.1%
was the lowest
result in this year's stress test and over 200bps lower than the
peer median
under the severely adverse scenario. Fitch also notes that ZION
had the largest
decline in its Tier 1 Common capital ratios in both the 2014 and
2015 stress
tests.
The divestiture of the company's remaining CDO book should be a
net positive for
stress testing going forward given how the investments were
treated from a loss
content and risk-weighting perspective. Still, Fitch views this
year's and last
year's results as indicative of the company's balance sheet risk
as well as its
weak earnings performance which is unable to augment capital
levels as much
under a stress scenario compared to higher rated peers.
ZION's asset quality remains good and has shown continued
improvement
year-over-year. However, Fitch notes that credit quality will
likely be
pressured over the near to intermediate term due to the
company's exposure to
the energy sector. Loans energy-related companies make up around
7% of total
loans, the second highest level in the large regional peer
group. The book has
performed relatively well thus far and the shared national
credit exam did not
sure to an outsized provision to the allowance or significant
downgrades.
Nevertheless, Fitch expects credit quality deterioration to
percolate going
forward as energy prices remain depressed and borrower cash
flows are stressed.
This expectation is incorporated into today's rating action.
Moreover, Fitch expects deterioration in ZION's commercial real
estate
(specifically, loans collateralized by office buildings) and
multifamily
portfolios given the secondary and tertiary economic impact to
some of the
company's core operating markets in Texas and the Southwest.
However, Fitch
expects ZION to reasonably control credit losses on the whole
and for the impact
on earnings and capital to be manageable. This expectation is
supported by what
Fitch views as solid underwriting of energy credits evidenced by
fairly nominal
credit losses during previous energy cycles.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
ZION's subordinated debt is notched one level below its VR of
'bbb-' for loss
severity. ZION's preferred stock is notched five levels below
its VR, two times
for loss severity and three times for non-performance, while
ZION's trust
preferred securities are notched four times from the VR (two
times from the VR
for loss severity and two times for non-performance). These
ratings are in
accordance with Fitch's criteria and assessment of the
instruments
non-performance and loss severity risk profiles and have thus
been affirmed due
to the affirmation of the VR.
LONG- AND SHORT-TERM DEPOSIT RATINGS
The uninsured deposit ratings of ZION are rated one notch higher
than ZION's IDR
and senior unsecured debt because U.S. uninsured deposits
benefit from depositor
preference. U.S. depositor preference gives deposit liabilities
superior
recovery prospects in the event of default.
HOLDING COMPANY
ZION's IDR and VR are equalized with those of its operating
companies and banks,
reflecting its role as the bank holding company, which is
mandated in the U.S.
to act as a source of strength for its bank subsidiaries.
Ratings are also
equalized reflecting the very close correlation between holding
company and
subsidiary failure and default probabilities.
SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANY
The IDRs and VRs of ZION's bank subsidiaries are equalized with
ZION's IDR
reflecting Fitch's view that they benefit from the
cross-guarantee mechanism in
the U.S. under FIRREA.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
ZIION has a Support Rating of '5' and Support Rating Floor of
'NF'. In Fitch's
view, ZION is not systemically important and therefore, the
probability of
support is unlikely. IDRs and VRs do not incorporate any
support.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
VR, IDRs, AND SENIOR DEBT
As noted above, Fitch believes ZION's ratings are at the lower
end of their
potential range. Over the intermediate to longer term horizon,
modest positive
rating momentum would likely be driven by a convergence of
earnings performance
with higher rated peers while maintaining strong capital levels
and adequate
risk controls. Specifically, to the extent that Fitch observes
the strategic
initiatives mentioned above gaining traction and resulting in
positive operating
leverage while capital is managed conservatively and regulatory
hurdles such as
stress-testing are passed both quantitatively and qualitatively,
positive rating
action could ensue.
Fitch does not expect so see downward rating pressure on ZION in
the near term.
However, if asset quality deterioration is outsized relative to
peer banks,
measured by percentage increases in nonperforming loans or net
charge-offs,
pressure could be placed on ZION's rating or outlook. Moreover,
should the
company have governance and/or risk management issues such as a
failed CCAR
result on a quantitative or qualitative basis, Fitch would
likely take negative
rating action.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
The ratings for ZION and its operating companies' subordinated
debt and
preferred stock are sensitive to any change to ZION's VR.
LONG- AND SHORT-TERM DEPOSIT RATINGS
The long-and short-term deposit ratings are sensitive to any
change to ZION's
long-and short-term IDR.
HOLDING COMPANY
Should ZION's holding company begin to exhibit signs of
weakness, demonstrate
trouble accessing the capital markets, or have inadequate cash
flow coverage to
meet near-term obligations, there is the potential that Fitch
could notch the
holding company IDR and VR from the ratings of the operating
companies.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANY
As the IDRs and VRs of the subsidiaries are equalized with those
of ZION to
reflect support from their ultimate parent, they are sensitive
to changes in the
parent's propensity to provide support, which Fitch currently
does not expect,
or from changes in ZION's IDRs.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
Since ZION's Support and Support Rating Floors are '5' and 'NF',
respectively,
there is limited likelihood that these ratings will change over
the foreseeable
future.
The rating actions are as follows:
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings:
Zions Bancorporation
--Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB-';
--Short-term IDR at 'F3';
--Viability at 'bbb-';
--Senior unsecured debt at 'BBB-';
--Subordinated debt at 'BB+';
--Short-term debt at 'F3';
--Preferred stock at 'B';
--Support at '5';
--Support Floor at 'NF'.
Zions First National Bank
Amegy Bank N.A.
California Bank & Trust
Commerce Bank of Oregon (The)
Commerce Bank of Washington (The)
National Bank of Arizona
Nevada State Bank
Vectra Bank Colorado NA
--Long-term IDR at 'BBB-';
--Short-term IDR at 'F3';
--Viability at 'bbb-';
--Long-term deposits at 'BBB';
--Short-term deposit at 'F2';
--Support at '5';
--Support Floor at 'NF'.
Zions Institutional Capital Trust A
--Preferred Stock at 'B+'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Bain K. Rumohr, CFA
Director
+1-312-368-3153
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 West Madison
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Julie Solar
Senior Director
+1-312-368-5472
Committee Chairperson
Christopher Wolfe
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0771
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
