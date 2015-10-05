(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MONTERREY, October 05 (Fitch) The supply of mortgage loans in
Mexico has
diversified in recent years, underpinned by a more competitive
environment, the
low level of interest rates, a gradual recovery of the
construction sector, and
the current housing needs in Mexico, according to a new Fitch
Ratings dashboard
report. The report also discusses key factors affecting the
credit profiles of
main participants in the industry.
In Fitch's view, the new structural dynamics in the Mexican
mortgage industry
has enlarged the product range offered by the entities involved
in the industry,
including state-owned lenders and private lenders, and it has
made them adapt to
the new housing needs in the country.
Also, the recent reforms to the mortgage sector, which make it
faster and less
costly to transfer mortgage loans from one bank to another, will
intensify
competition among banks and will maintain competitive interest
rates that will
benefit the mortgage borrowers.
In the case of specialized non-bank financial institutions
(NBFIs) still face
difficulties. There are few specialized attending the
residential mortgage
segment and these have focused on recovering from the 2008-2009
crisis. The
underwriting of individual mortgage loans by active specialized
NBFIs has either
decreased or ceased due to lack of liquidity; nevertheless, new
entities are
entering the market, adding this product to their operations.
There is also a
slight recovery in the volume of underwritten construction
loans, which are
mainly funded by credit facilities provided by state-owned
entities.
The full report 'Mexican Residential Mortgage Loans' is
available on Fitch's
website at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
