(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/DUBAI/PARIS, September 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
assigned Dubai-based
Emirates Islamic Bank PJSC (EI) a Long-term foreign currency
Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) of 'A+' and a Viability Rating (VR) of 'bb-'. The
Outlook on the
Long-term IDR is Stable. A full list of rating actions is
available at the end
of this rating action commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS: IDRS AND SUPPORT RATING
EI's IDRs and Support Rating reflect Fitch's view that EI is a
key and integral
subsidiary of its 99.85% shareholder, Emirates NBD (ENBD;
A+/Stable/F1). ENBD's
IDRs are based on potential support available from the UAE and
Dubai
authorities, if need be. In Fitch's view, this support would
flow through to EI
given EI's role and track record in the group (offering retail,
SME and small
corporate Islamic finance services for the group), the very high
reputational
risk to ENBD of an EI default, as well as the Central Bank of
United Arab
Emirates' (CBUAE) inclination to favour support as EI operates
in the same home
market as ENBD.
KEY RATING DRIVERS: VR
EI's VR reflects the bank's weak asset quality and, to a lesser
extent, capital
ratios being below the average of UAE peers. The VR also
considers EI's adequate
liquidity, growing customer base, improving profitability and
diversified
revenue streams.
EI is currently the third-largest Islamic bank in the UAE in
terms of assets
(1.9% market share of total banking system assets at end-2014)
following the
acquisition of the portfolio of Dubai Bank in 2012. EI has a
strong and growing
customer base and domestic franchise and has the third-largest
Islamic branch
network in the UAE. EI is diversifying its balance sheet through
its focus on
retail and SME financing; however, the financing book remains
concentrated by
single-name exposures, particularly real estate exposures mainly
from legacy
lending (the top 20 exposures represented 140% of total equity
at end-2014).
EI's asset quality metrics are on an improving trend. The bank's
impaired
financing ratio improved to 10.3% at end-2014 (16.5% at
end-2013), mainly due to
write offs and a growing financing book. The bank has been
building its reserve
coverage, which reached 90% at end-2014 (from 52% at end-2011),
versus its
target of 100%. Fitch expects EI's asset quality metrics to
improve further as
the bank finalises its balance sheet clean-up, particularly with
the expected
resolution of some of its largest impaired financing in 2016.
EI's profitability has been strengthening as the balance sheet
grew. Net income
grew 147% in 2014, supported by higher core revenues and lower
funding costs.
Loan impairment charges have been increasing since 2012
(absorbing 69% of
pre-impairment profit in 2014) as the bank has been building its
reserve
coverage. This is expected to drop as EI continues to strengthen
its operating
profit and reaches its targeted reserve coverage.
At end-2014, the Fitch Core Capital ratio stood at 12.7%, which
is lower than
the UAE banks' average and is considered weak given the bank's
underlying asset
quality, problem financing and fairly high financing
concentration, although
concentration is lower than peers. In recent years, EI has not
repatriated
dividends to its parent and Fitch believes that the bank can
raise capital from
ENBD if needed.
EI is mainly funded by customer deposits, which accounted for
86% of non-equity
funding at end-2014. Given the bank's retail focus, its deposit
base is less
concentrated than other local peers. EI continues to increase
the proportion of
current and saving accounts in its deposit base to reduce
funding costs. Similar
to local peers, EI runs negative liquidity gaps as 57% of its
total deposits
mature within one year. EI holds an adequate stock of liquid
assets including
cash balances, interbank placements and investment securities,
which covered 45%
of total customer deposits at end-2014. The bank aims to improve
its liquidity
profile by further accessing the capital markets to diversify
its funding and
reduce its asset-liability mismatches.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRs AND SUPPORT RATINGS
EI's IDRs and Support Rating are sensitive to a change in ENBD's
IDRs. Unless
its importance to ENBD diminishes, EI's IDRs will continue to be
equalised with
ENBD's. As such, the Stable Outlook on EI's Long-term IDR
mirrors that of ENBD.
In turn, ENBD's IDRs are sensitive to a change in the UAE and
Dubai authorities'
ability or propensity to provide support.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - VR
Upside for the VR could arise from improvements in the
underlying asset quality
and capital ratios. Further evidence of EI implementing its
strategy and growing
its financing book with no material deterioration in the bank's
risk indicators
would also contribute to an upgrade.
The VR may be downgraded if there is any material deterioration
in asset quality
further impacting the bank's capital ratios, loss absorption
capacity and
profitability.
The rating actions are as follows:
Long-term IDR assigned at 'A+'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR assigned at 'F1'
Viability rating assigned at 'bb-'
Support Rating assigned at '1'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Redmond Ramsdale
Director
+971 4 424 1202
Fitch Ratings Limited
Al Thuraya Tower 1, Office 1805 & 1806, Dubai Media City,
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
PO Box 502030
Secondary Analyst
Zeinab Abdalla
Analyst
+971 4 424 1210
Committee Chairperson
Eric Dupont
Senior Director
+ 33 1 44 29 91 31
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 20 Mar 2015)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=991425
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
