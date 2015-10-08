(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW/MILAN/LONDON, October 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
affirmed
Kazakhstan-based JSC Sovereign Wealth Fund Samruk-Kazyna's (SK)
Long-term
foreign currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB+',
Long-term local currency
IDR at 'A-', National Long-term rating at 'AAA(kaz)' and
Short-term foreign
currency IDR at 'F2'. The Outlooks on the Long-term ratings are
Stable.
Fitch has also affirmed SK's senior unsecured domestic bonds at
Long-term local
currency 'A-' and at National Long-term 'AAA(kaz)'.
The affirmation of the IDRs and senior debt ratings reflects
SK's unchanged
strategic importance, and its special legal status as a
sovereign wealth fund
and the state's key asset management company, 100% owned by
Kazakhstan
(BBB+/A-/Stable).
KEY RATING DRIVERS
SK's ratings are equalised with those of Kazakhstan, which
reflects SK's status
as an extension of the government in managing its strategic
assets, tight
control by the government and 100% state ownership. They also
reflect the fund's
strong operational and financial integration with the sovereign.
Fitch uses its
public-sector entities rating criteria in its analysis of SK and
views it as
being credit-linked to the sovereign.
SK was endowed by the Kazakhstani government with stakes in key
national
companies to improve the sovereign wealth by increasing the
value of the assets
under its management. SK's operations are based on the special
law on sovereign
wealth fund, highlighting the fund's special status.
The fund manages stakes in the country's strategic companies in
prime sectors of
the local economy, i.e. oil and gas, electricity, mining,
transportation and
other sectors. SK's portfolio covers 31 second-tier companies,
which in turn
consisted of 593 entities at end-2014.
Fitch views the government's control and oversight over SK's
operations as
strong. SK's board comprises key national Ministers as well as
independent
directors and is chaired by the republic's Prime Minister. The
state mandates
SK's key policies on debt, dividends and investments, appoints
its audit
committee and external auditor, monitors and controls the use of
government
funds allocated to the entity.
In Fitch's view, SK is highly integrated with the national
budgetary system. The
government uses SK as a financing vehicle to channel funding to
shareholding
companies in its portfolio, and as a guarantor in viable
economic projects.
To fulfill its quasi-fiscal role SK has received subsidised
government loans and
equity injections, as well as subsidised loans from the National
Bank and the
National Fund since inception in 2008. These funds were mostly
passed through to
subsidiaries to aid more efficient asset management of SK's
portfolio.
Fitch rates the fund as a standalone entity and does not factor
in group
obligations. SK's debt is not referenced in the state budget.
However, its debt
obligations are viewed by the government as moral obligation of
the state and
considered as quasi-sovereign liabilities.
SK's standalone debt decreased marginally to 35% of equity and
reserves in 2014
from 39% in 2013. SK also serves as a guarantor for its
subsidiaries and the
amount of guarantees, as reflected in its financial statements,
rose to
KZT38.8bn in 2014 from KZT37.1bn in 2013 (2009: KZT22bn). The
group's
consolidated net debt rose to 4.5x EBITDA at end-2014 from 3.2x
a year earlier.
Fitch notes that the recent depreciation of tenge in August 2015
could put the
group's consolidated financials under pressure in 2015-2016, due
to increased
forex risk. To mitigate this our baseline assumes extraordinary
support from the
sovereign would be forthcoming for SK.
SK divested some of its stakes in distressed financial
institutions in 2015,
although its portfolio remains large. Following the divestment
and after
certain development institutions were transferred to Baiterek
(BBB+/F2/Stable)
in 2013 SK should become more focused on profit-generating
subsidiaries.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
A positive rating action could result from an upgrade of
Kazakhstan. Conversely,
a negative rating action on Kazakhstan or a weakening of the
fund's links with
the state would lead to a downgrade.
