LONDON, October 22 (Fitch) Emerging markets (EMs) are becoming
an increasing
source of risk to global growth as the collapse in commodity
prices and
political shocks exacerbate a secular slowdown, Fitch Ratings
says in a new
report.
Our latest forecast for global growth of 2.3% in 2015 is the
weakest since the
global financial crisis in 2009. Against this backdrop, the
Fed's looming
tightening of monetary policy after an unprecedented period of
historically low
rates will add to the macroeconomic and external financing
pressures on EM
countriess.
EM bonds were boosted in the last decade by international
investors' search for
yield and increased funding disintermediation in local debt
markets. This makes
EM borrowers vulnerable to rising US rates and the reversal of
previously strong
capital flows.
Fitch reviewed 19 EM countries, selected based on their weights
in the J.P.
Morgan EMBI and CEMBI indices, to identify cross-sector
sensitivities to rising
US rates. All but one are rated investment- grade but over
one-a quarteralmost
one-third are on the edge at 'BBB-'.
Turkish issuers stand out as most exposed across all main
sectors, although many
of these risks are longstanding and itthe country has weathered
adverse
conditions in the past. Latin American countries, notably
Brazil, also face
headwinds challenges, but mainly due to weakening fundamentals
rather than
through high levels of unhedged US Ddollar funding.
<a
href="https://www.fitchratings.com/web_content/pages/lon_des/emx/index.html
">Cli
ck here for an interactive map highlighting cross-sector
vulnerabilities for 19
EM countries.
In general, EM sovereign credit fundamentals improved in the
past decade, with
rising foreign- currency reserves, more countries having
floating exchange
rates, a higher proportion of government debt in local
currencies and longer
debt maturities. However,But there have been net downgrades of
EM sovereigns in
2015 and Fed tightening is looming at a time when many EMs face
slowing growth,
lower commodity prices, weakening currencies and, in some cases,
heightened
political risk.
Some EM banks without high levels of dollar-denominated debt are
looking forward
to a US rate rise, which holds the promise of higher
profitability. However,But
for most banks any increased profitability is outweighed by
risks, including the
reduced ability of some sovereigns to support their banks, as
well asand
pressure on asset quality and capital.
Within the corporate sector, highly leveraged companies with US
Ddollar-denominated debt, operating expenses and/or capex are
most exposed -
especially those lacking USD dollar revenues and/or balance
sheet hedging.
Sector bubbles continue to inflate and burst, such as in steel,
sugar &and
ethanol, and small commodity companies.
The report, "Fed Lift-Off: Emerging-Market Cross-Sector Risks",
is available on
www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the link above.
