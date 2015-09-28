(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, September 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded WM
Covered Bond
Program's (WMCBP) mortgage covered bonds to 'AA+' from 'AA-'
with a Stable
Outlook.
The Stable Outlook for the covered bonds rating is primarily
driven by the
Stable Outlook on the U.S. sovereign and on JP Morgan Chase
N.A.'s (JPM) Issuer
Default Rating (IDR).
The upgrade to 'AA+ ' is driven by lower credit losses on the
cover pool and
program sponsor JPM's Fitch's IDR of 'AA-', which means that
interest rate
stresses at this IDR level are not applied to the program.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating is based on the 'AA-' Long-term IDR of the program
sponsor, JP Morgan
Chase Bank N.A. (JPM, 'AA-'/'F1+'; Stable Outlook), an unchanged
Discontinuity
Cap (D-Cap) of 0 notches (full discontinuity) and the 67% asset
percentage (AP)
that Fitch takes into account in its analysis. The 67%
relied-upon AP, which is
the contractual AP, provides more protection than Fitch's 85.5%
'AA+' breakeven
AP and is adequate for a 2-notch recovery uplift in an 'AA+'
rating scenario.
The program is in wind-down.
The 85.5% 'AA+' breakeven AP, corresponding to an 'AA+'
breakeven
overcollateralization (OC) of 17%, is driven by the cover pool's
credit loss of
32% in an 'AA+' scenario, followed by the asset disposal loss of
14%. The cash
flow valuation component leads to a lower 'AA+' breakeven OC of
17.8% primarily
due to the excess spread generated by the assets.
The 32% 'AA+' credit loss represents the impact on the breakeven
OC from the
54.5% weighted average (WA) default rate and the 55.5% WA
recovery rate for the
$3.95 billion first-lien fixed-rate and hybrid- and payment
option-adjustable
rate residential mortgages that comprise the cover pool. The
cover assets have
a WA residual life of approximately 12 years while the
outstanding series 2 EUR2
billion covered bonds have a WA residual life of around one
year.
WMCBP's unchanged overall D-Cap of 0 notches is driven by the
weak-link
assessment of the liquidity gap and systemic risk component of
the D-Cap
analysis since the potential 90-day stay period that could be
imposed by the
Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) in the event
receivership exceeds
the two-month maturity extension on the bonds. For more
information on the D-Cap
assessment see 'Fitch: D-Cap Assessment Unchanged for U.S.
Covered Bond
Programs" published on Sept. 8, 2015.
Since covered bonds are not explicitly exempt from the
distribution provisions
of the FDIC-Receiver under Orderly Liquidation Authority under
Title II of the
Dodd Frank Act, Fitch has not assigned an IDR uplift.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The 'AA+' rating of WM Covered Bond Program's (WMCBP) mortgage
covered bonds
would be vulnerable to downgrade if any of the following occurs:
(i) JP Morgan
Chase Bank N.A.'s Issuer Default Rating (IDR) is downgraded by
one or more
notches; or (ii) the asset percentage that Fitch considers in
its analysis
increases above Fitch's 'AA+' breakeven level of 85.5%.
The Fitch breakeven AP for the covered bond rating will be
affected by, among
others, by the profile of the cover assets relative to
outstanding covered
bonds, which can change over time, even in the absence of new
issuance.
Therefore the breakeven AP to maintain the covered bond rating
cannot be assumed
to remain stable over time.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Roger Lin
Director
+1 212 908 0778
Fitch Ratings Inc.
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Susan Hosterman
Director
+1 212 908 0670
Committee Chairperson
Thomas Crowe
Senior Director
+1 212 908 0227
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds
(pub. 14 May
2014)
here
Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds:
Derivative
Addendum (pub. 14 May 2014)
here
Covered Bonds Rating Criteria (pub. 23 Jul 2015)
here
Covered Bonds Rating Criteria - Mortgage Liquidity and
Refinancing Stress
Addendum (pub. 23 Sep 2015)
here
Fitch's Mortgage Covered Bond Refinancing Stresses - Excel File
(pub. 07 Sep
2015)
here
U.S. RMBS Loan Loss Model Criteria (pub. 03 Aug 2015)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=991461
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.