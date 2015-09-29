(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, September 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded BA
Covered Bond
Issuer's (BACBI) mortgage covered bonds ratings to 'AA' from
'AA-'. The Rating
Outlook remains Stable.
The Stable Outlook for the covered bonds rating is primarily
driven by the
Stable Outlook on the U.S. sovereign and on Bank of America,
N.A.'s (BAC, the
program sponsor) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR).
The upgrade for BACBI's covered bond rating to 'AA' from 'AA-'
is driven by
lower credit losses on the cover pool and a higher starting
point for the
covered bond rating (BAC's 'A+' IDR).
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The covered bond program's 'AA' rating is based on BAC's IDR
('A+/F1'/Outlook
Stable), an unchanged Discontinuity Cap (D-Cap) of one notch
(Very high risk)
and the 77% asset percentage (AP) that Fitch takes into account
in its analysis.
The 77% relied upon AP, which is the contractual AP, provides
more protection
than Fitch's 80.5% 'AA' breakeven AP. The program is in
wind-down.
BACBI's program could theoretically achieve a maximum
three-notch uplift above
BAC's IDR -- one for the D-Cap analysis and two notches for
recoveries. However,
the relied upon AP of 77% constitutes a constraint to the
covered bond rating as
it does not allow timely payments on the covered bond above the
sponsor's 'A+'
IDR. On the other hand, this level of AP allows for a two-notch
recovery uplift
above BAC's IDR.
The 80.5% 'AA' breakeven AP, corresponding to a 'AA' breakeven
overcollateralization (OC) of 24.2%, is driven by the cash flow
valuation
component of 17% primarily due to the longer weighted average
life of the assets
versus the liabilities, followed by the asset disposal loss of
12.2%. The cover
pool's credit loss of 7% is an 'AA' scenario.
The 7% 'AA' credit loss represents the impact on the breakeven
OC from the 18.1%
weighted average (WA) default rate and the 64% WA recovery rate
for the $4.86
billion first lien fixed-rate and hybrid- adjustable rate
residential mortgages
that comprise the cover pool. The cover assets have a WA
residual life of
approximately 14 years while the outstanding series CB2007-2
EUR2 billion
covered bonds have a WA residual life of around 1.8 years.
Fitch's D-Cap remains driven by the 'Very high' risk assessment
(one-notch) of
the liquidity gap and systemic risk component given that the
four-month maturity
extension period is greater than the potential 90-day Federal
Deposit Insurance
Corporation (FDIC) stay period if the program sponsor were to
enter receivership
but less than Fitch's six-month liquidation timeline for U.S.
Mortgages. For
more information on the D-Cap assessment see 'Fitch: D-Cap
Assessment Unchanged
for U.S. Covered Bond Programs,' published Sept. 8, 2015.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The 'AA' rating of BA Covered Bond Issuer's (BACBI) mortgage
covered bonds would
be vulnerable to downgrade if any of the following occurs: (i)
Bank of America
N.A.'s Issuer Default Rating is downgraded by one or more
notches; or (ii) the
Asset Percentage that Fitch considers in its analysis increases
above Fitch's
'AA' breakeven level of 80.5%.
The Fitch breakeven AP for the covered bond rating will be
affected, amongst
others, by the profile of the cover assets relative to
outstanding covered
bonds, which can change over time, even in the absence of new
issuance.
Therefore the breakeven AP to maintain the covered bond rating
cannot be assumed
to remain stable over time.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Roger Lin
Director
+1-212-908-0778
Fitch Ratings Inc.
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Susan Hosterman
Director
+1-212-908-0670
Committee Chairperson
Grant Bailey
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0544
Media Relations: Sandro Scenga, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0278,
Email:
sandro.scenga@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds
(pub. 14 May
2014)
here
Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds:
Derivative
Addendum (pub. 14 May 2014)
here
Covered Bonds Rating Criteria (pub. 23 Jul 2015)
here
Covered Bonds Rating Criteria - Mortgage Liquidity and
Refinancing Stress
Addendum (pub. 23 Sep 2015)
here
Fitch's Mortgage Covered Bond Refinancing Stresses - Excel File
(pub. 07 Sep
2015)
here
U.S. RMBS Loan Loss Model Criteria (pub. 03 Aug 2015)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=991494
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.