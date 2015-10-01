(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
BANGKOK, September 30 (Fitch) Emerging Asia sovereigns and
south-east Asian
banks have relatively stronger credit profiles now compared with
before the
Asian financial crisis in 1997, even as they face increasing
risks from slowing
global economic growth and a buildup in credit, Fitch Ratings'
sovereign and
banking analysts said at the agency's annual conference in
Bangkok today.
The event's guest of honour, Mr. Rapee Sucharitakul,
Secretary-General of the
Securities and Exchange Commission, provided the opening keynote
address.
Mr. Andrew Colquhoun, Fitch's Head of Asia-Pacific Sovereigns,
highlighted that
the global environment has become tougher for emerging markets
(EM), including
Thailand. Sovereign and external balance sheets are generally
stronger than
before the 1997 Asian crisis, but vulnerabilities have arisen in
other areas.
Global trade volumes have recovered much more slowly than in
previous US
recoveries, contributing to weak Thai and broader EM growth.
High private-sector
debt levels in many countries, including Thailand, are a drag on
domestic
demand. Investor sentiment towards EM has worsened as the US
Federal Reserve
prepares to raise US interest rates.
Fitch affirmed Thailand's Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency
Issuer Default
Ratings at 'BBB+' and 'A-' respectively with a Stable Outlook on
5 March 2015 -
reflecting Thailand's core external, fiscal and macroeconomic
policy strengths,
which remain firmly in place. However, the agency also
highlighted the emergence
of negative pressures from weaker-than-expected GDP growth
driven by highly
levered household balance sheets, weak investment spending, and
an uncertain
political environment.
Mr. Ambreesh Srivastava, Fitch's Head of Financial Institutions
- South and
Southeast Asia, noted that downside risks in many Association of
Southeast Asian
Nations (ASEAN) banking systems have risen notably due to a
collapse in
commodity prices, currency weaknesses, and the after-effects of
rapid credit
growth, rising household debt and increased China-related risks
built over the
years.
Most ASEAN banks, though, have built up strong loss-absorption
buffers to cope
with a normal economic slowdown and hence have Stable Rating
Outlooks.
Thai banks too have seen an increase in non-performing loans
(NPLs) and
special-mention loans (SMLs) over the past 12 months, but most
have reasonable
buffers in terms of reserves and capitalisation, which explains
their Stable
rating Outlooks even as the broader sector is displaying
negative trends.
Mr. Adel Meer, Manager for Financial Institutions Group - East
Asia and the
Pacific for the International Finance Corporation (IFC), was the
guest speaker
at Fitch's event. Mr. Meer discussed IFC's support for financial
market
development in the Mekong CLMV region - Cambodia, Lao PDR,
Myanmar and Vietnam
along with Thailand - with an increased focus on frontier
markets such as
Myanmar and Laos.
Indo-China's frontier markets were discussed in greater detail
in a roundtable
that followed. Mr. Vincent Milton, Managing Director of Fitch
Ratings Thailand,
moderated a panel on the risks and opportunities in the CLMV
region. Speakers on
the panel comprised Ms. Sarah Canning-Jones, Counsel, Allen &
Overy (Thailand)
Company Limited; Mr. Chansak Fuangfu, Senior Executive Vice
President &
Director, Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited; and Mr. Bunn
Kasemsup, Managing
Director, SCG Trading Company Limited.
The conference was attended by more than 300 executives and
officials from the
regulatory, investor, financial and corporate sectors.
Contact:
Vincent Milton
Managing Director
+66 2108 0169
Fitch Ratings (Thailand) Limited
Park Ventures, Level 17,
57 Wireless Road, Lumpini
Patumwan, Bangkok 10330
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
