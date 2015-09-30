(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, September 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed French
pharmaceutical
company Sanofi SA's (Sanofi) Long-term Issuer Default Rating
(IDR) and senior
unsecured rating at 'AA-' and Short-term IDR at 'F1+'. The
Outlook is Stable.
Sanofi's IDR remains supported by its solid market position as a
leading player
in the global pharmaceutical industry (ranked fourth-largest in
Fitch's global
rated pharma universe based on 2014 pharmaceutical sales) as
well as
diversification into consumer healthcare, vaccines and animal
health. Due to its
size, Sanofi will continue to benefit from economies of scale in
the field of
R&D, marketing and distribution, and with its dealings with
regulators.
The rating also reflects on Sanofi's strong financial profile
characterised by
moderate financial leverage, supported by strong cash generation
and liquidity
as the company currently emphasises shareholder returns over
corporate activity
and M&A.
Sanofi's pharmaceutical division is currently evolving following
the US patent
expiry of its key diabetes drug. The company is counterbalancing
the associated
loss of sales with new product launches in the field of
diabetes, rare diseases
and specialty pharma as well as vaccines. The Stable Outlook
reflects Fitch's
assumption that Sanofi will be able to substitute loss of sales
with these new
product launches and will be able to defend profitability,
protecting its
conservative financial risk profile.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Evolution of the Pharma Division
Fitch expects sales in the pharmaceutical division to remain
under pressure
following the patent expiry of Sanofi's top selling drug, Lantus
(19% of FY14
group sales), in key markets including the US, leading to
currently high sales
at risk for the group at 13.5% (Fitch defined). However, Sanofi
is in the
process of introducing a Lantus replacement, in addition to
launching new
products in diverse treatment areas such as cholesterol,
specialist pharma, and
vaccines. Fitch assumes that these new treatments should help
mitigate the
anticipated softer performance in the diabetes division, and
ultimately lead to
a more diversified pharma business profile, if well executed.
Innovation Drives Treatment Diversification
Fitch views Sanofi's pipeline as promising in the field of
specialty pharma,
vaccines and oncology, where it has announced a deepening R&D
cooperation with
its US partner, Regeneron, focusing on immuno-oncology and
related combination
therapies. Key R&D milestones for Sanofi in 2015 so far were the
EU
authorisation of Cerdelga (treatment of Gaucher's disease) as
well as Praluent
(cholesterol, approved in the US in July and EU in September
2015). The
anticipated launch of the first dengue fever vaccine later in
the year will also
be a key milestone for the group.
Pressure on Profitability, Cash Flows
Fitch expects Sanofi's profitability and free cash flow (FCF) to
be softer in
2015, due to the expected changes to the drug mix in its pharma
division and
associated launch costs for new treatments. As revenue and
profitability
evolution is a key rating driver, profitability could be
compressed as we expect
the industry-wide debate around drug pricing to intensify. This
leads to an
EBITDAR margin trending towards the 31% level defined by the
agency as a
negative rating sensitivity. However, Sanofi has initiated an
internal
restructuring programme to mitigate some of the pressures on
profitability. At
present the rating assumes the company will maintain steady
profitability and
enhance its FCF generation after 2015.
Steady Credit Metrics
Fitch expects continued reasonable financial risk for Sanofi, in
line with its
'AA-' rating underpinned by strong funds from operation (FFO)
generation over
the four-year rating horizon. However, we expect FCF generation
to be slightly
depressed (at 2.7% of sales) in FY15 due to an anticipated swing
in working
capital relating to new treatment launches, albeit expected to
reverse
thereafter. Given that 2015 is a transitional year for the
company characterised
by a string of important product launches and patent expiries,
we assume a
return to FCF margin above 5.0% over FY16.
The rating case assumes therefore a FFO fixed charge cover
trending towards 13x
over the four year rating horizon, with FFO adjusted net
leverage projected
between 1.4-1.8x. We expect both measures to remain within the
parameters for
the assigned 'AA-' IDR.
Strategic Development
Fitch expects further focus on the group's strategic development
under the new
CEO, noting Sanofi's noticeable absence from recent sector M&A
(its last
material transaction was the Genzyme acquisition in 2011). It
has been focussed
on bringing its promising late stage pipeline to market and
managing the product
lifecycle of key drugs.
Nevertheless, we believe that following consolidation in the
industry, focusing
on scale economies and R&D risks, Sanofi might review the
strategic positioning
of some of its businesses and associated capital allocation.
However, the wide
diversification of the group should offer a variety of strategic
options for
development, which we view as a positive factor supporting the
business risk
profile.
STRONG LIQUIDITY
Fitch assesses Sanofi's liquidity as strong with readily
available cash at
EUR6.3bn as of end-2014 (as defined by Fitch) and undrawn
committed term bank
facilities totalling EUR8.0bn, which are not subject to
financial covenants,
covering near-term maturities of EUR4.0bn in FY15 and FY16
comfortably. Sanofi
has demonstrated continuing access to debt capital markets
placing EUR2.0bn of
notes in September 2015, lengthening its maturity profile and
lowering the
average cost of debt.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's expectations are based on the agency's internally
produced, conservative
rating case forecasts. They do not represent the forecasts of
rated issuers
individually or in aggregate. Key Fitch forecast assumptions
include:
- Static near-term sales performance from the Pharmaceutical
Division as the
diabetes franchise faces competitive pressures particularly in
the US and new
drugs take time to be established on the market; Fitch expects
the near-term top
line growth driver to come from the Vaccines and Animal Health
divisions.
- Broadly stable EBITDAR-margins at around 31% over the
four-year rating
horizon.
- R&D spending modelled constraint at just under 15% of sales.
- Spike in FY15 working capital assumption to support product
launches;
normalisation thereafter.
- A degree of FX volatility (partly linked to emerging market
and USD exposure)
resulting in continued FX translation risks.
- Capex assumed at a maximum 5.0% of sales.
- Annual acquisition or shares buy-back spending of up to
EUR3.5bn.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
- Major debt-financed acquisitions or share buybacks, which
result in FFO
adjusted net leverage greater than 2.0x on a continuing basis.
- FFO net fixed charge cover below 9x on a continuing basis.
- Top line erosion due to slower than anticipated product
launches and/or
stronger decline of off-patent drugs leading to an operating
EBITDAR margin
below 31%.
- FCF margin below 5.0% on a sustained basis.
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
positive rating action include:
- Sustained industry leading profitability and cash flow
generation combined
with a commitment to financial ratios in line with a higher
rating (i.e. FFO
adjusted net leverage about 1.2x and FFO net fixed charge cover
of about 16x on
a continuing basis).
- Reduced reliance on a single product combined with a stronger
late stage
pipeline.
- Improvement in cash flow generation: FFO margin (after
restructuring costs)
growing to 25% and FCF margin above 10%.
