HONG KONG, October 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
China-based Yingda
Taihe Property Insurance Co., Ltd (YDPIC) an Insurer Financial
Strength Rating
(IFS) of 'A-'. The Outlook is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating reflects that YDPIC has been consistently profitable
on an operating
basis, it relies on reinsurance coverage and it has manageable
exposure to
equities. The rating benefits from a one-notch uplift above its
standalone
assessment because the company is ultimately 99.4% owned by
State Grid
Corporation of China (SGCC, A+/Stable) and generates a
significant amount of
business from its shareholders.
Fitch expects SGCC, a state-owned electricity utility, will
continue to provide
support in terms of distribution and capital to YDPIC. SGCC owns
YDPIC through a
portfolio of its wholly owned subsidiaries, including Yingda
International
Holdings Group Limited. A substantial portion of SGCC's
insurance business has
been placed with YDPIC in 2015.
YDPIC has been consistently profitable on an operating basis
despite its short
history. Fitch expects the good quality of business from its
parents to underpin
YDPIC's underwriting performance. The company originated a
considerable amount
of its business from operating units within SGCC in 2014. The
loss ratio of its
insurance book of business compares favourably with that of its
major Chinese
peers.
Fitch expects YDPIC to continue to depend on reinsurance to
mitigate its
catastrophe exposure given its moderate capital base. The
company increased its
catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance protection limit in 1H15
to guard against
major catastrophe losses and to enhance its capital ratio
calculated under
China's new regulatory risk-based capital framework. The
company's risk
retention ratio averaged about 86% over the past five years.
Key rating constraints include a moderate capital buffer in
terms of the score
calculated under Fitch's Prism factor-based capital model (Prism
FBM), weak
underwriting profitability of its motor insurance line, and low
liquidity. The
motor insurance portfolio's underwriting profitability has been
narrowed by keen
market competition and a higher expense ratio due to limited
operating scale.
YDPIC's overall combined ratio was 100.9% in 2014.
Recent volatility in the equity markets has put pressure on the
company's
capitalisation on a risk-adjusted basis. Equities and mutual
funds with equity
exposure amounted to about 18.6% of the company's invested
assets at end-1H15,
accounting for about 58% of its shareholders' equity. However,
the company's
local solvency ratio was 271% at end-1H15, well in excess of the
150% regulatory
preferred benchmark.
In light of its business composition, Fitch expects YDPIC to
accumulate a larger
capital buffer to withstand potential underwriting volatility.
The company's
capital score as measured by Prism FBM is only 'Adequate'
although the company's
regulatory solvency ratio is significantly higher the regulatory
minimum.
YDPIC's liquidity position has declined, in part due to
increased investments in
less-liquid infrastructure debt and trust products. The ratio of
liquid assets
to net technical reserves dropped to about 0.80x at end-1H15
from 1.68x at
end-2011.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Downgrade rating triggers include:
- Significant change in the ownership structure with SGCC losing
its controlling
stake in YDPIC,
- Sustained deterioration in YDPIC's combined ratio to above
105%,
- Dramatic increase in catastrophe risk exposure due to
insufficient reinsurance
protection, or
- Decline in its capital score as measured by Prism FBM to
consistently below
'Adequate'.
Upgrade rating triggers include YDPIC's ability to:
- Strengthen risk-based capitalisation reflected in a Prism FBM
score of
'Strong' or higher,
- Improve underwriting stability with combined ratio
consistently below 95%, and
- Widen its distribution coverage.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Terrence Wong
Director
+852 2263 9920
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
19/F Man Yee Building
68 Des Voeux Road,
Central, Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Jeffrey Liew
Senior Director
+852 2263 9939
Committee Chairperson
Stephan Kalb
Senior Director
+49 69 768076 118
Date of Relevant Rating Committee: 23 September 2015
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
