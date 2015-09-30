(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
COLOMBO, September 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Sri
Lanka Insurance
Corporation Limited's (SLIC) Insurer Financial Strength rating
(IFS) at 'BB-'
with a Stable Outlook. The agency has also affirmed the National
Insurer
Financial Strength Rating and National Long-Term Rating at
'AA(lka)' with Stable
Outlook.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
SLIC's ratings reflect its well-established franchise and market
position in Sri
Lanka, 99.9% state ownership, and its importance to the
government as the
largest state-owned insurer.
SLIC's profit retention dropped to 38% in 2014 (2013: 78%) due
to higher
dividends to the government. In 2014, total comprehensive income
increased to
LKR14.9bn (2013: LKR7.5bn) driven mainly by fair-value gains in
available-for-sale financial assets (LKR11.2bn in 2014 and
LKR2.8bn in 2013).
Net profit in the non-life segment dropped to LKR1.65bn in 2014
(2013: 2.9bn)
due to poor underwriting results. This stemmed mainly from a
one-time increase
in provisions for third-party motor claims.
SLIC's total premiums fell to LKR20.7bn in 2014 from LKR21.35bn
in 2013 with the
gross written premiums (GWP) in both life and non-life declining
slightly. The
non-life business's combined ratio deteriorated in 2014 due to
higher reserving
for third-party motor claims and the competitive environment.
SLIC has significant investments in non-core subsidiaries that
have been made in
line with government policy and a high proportion of equities in
its investment
portfolio, which weaken SLIC's risk-based capital (RBC). The
company is also
exposed to high interest rate risk due to the asset and
liability mismatches in
the life business, which stem from the limited availability of
long-term
investments in the market. The company is in discussions with
the regulator on
separating its life and non-life businesses to comply with new
regulatory
requirements.
SLIC's regulatory solvency ratio at end-June 2015 was 13.6x
(end-2013:11.5x) for
life and 3.4x (end-2013: 4.9x) for non-life. These ratios are
well above the
regulatory required ratio of 1x for each business and compare
well against that
of its peers. RBC, which takes into account the high exposure to
equity
investments, was 202% for non-life and 448% for life, well above
the regulatory
minimum of 120%. Fitch expects the RBC for both life and
non-life to be
maintained above 200% in the medium to long term.
SLIC has an asset base of over LKR150bn. The company is the
market leader in
non-life insurance in Sri Lanka, accounting for 22% of GWP in
the market. In the
life segment, the company is the second-largest, accounting for
18% of market
GWP in 2014.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
An upgrade is unlikely in the near term, as SLIC's IFS rating is
at the same
level as Sri Lanka's Long-Term Local-Currency IDR (BB-/Stable).
Conversely, if
Sri Lanka's rating is downgraded, SLIC's Insurance Financial
Strength rating is
likely to be downgraded.
SLIC's National Ratings may be upgraded if it is able to
maintain sizeable
market share, maintain its combined ratio well below 95% (2014:
103.7%) and
significantly reduce its non-core investments.
The National and International ratings may be downgraded if
there is:
- Significant weakening in SLIC's market position,
- Deterioration in the non-life combined ratio to above 100% on
a sustained
basis,
- Weakening in SLIC's importance to the government, increased
pressure from the
state for higher dividend payouts or a significant increase in
non-core
investments.
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Jeffrey Liew (International Ratings)
Senior Director
+852 2263 9939
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
19/F Man Yee Building
68 Des Voeux Road Central
Hong Kong
Kanishka de Silva (National Ratings)
Analyst
+94 112541900
Fitch Ratings Lanka Limited
Level15-04, East Tower, World Trade Center
Colombo 01, Sri Lanka
Secondary Analyst
Kanishka de Silva (International Ratings)
Analyst
+94 112541900
Jeffrey Liew (National Ratings)
Senior Director
+852 2263 9939
Committee Chairperson
Federico Faccio
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1394
Media Relations: Bindu Menon, Mumbai, Tel: +91 22 4000 1727,
Email:
bindu.menon@fitchratings.com.
SLIC has a 1.78% equity stake in Fitch Ratings Lanka Ltd. No
shareholder other
than
Fitch, Inc. is involved in the day-to-day rating operations of,
or credit
reviews undertaken by, Fitch Ratings Lanka Ltd.
