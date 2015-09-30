(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
PARIS/NEW YORK/LONDON, September 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
affirmed Sycomore
Asset Management's (Sycomore AM) Asset Manager Rating at 'High
Standards'. The
Outlook is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating reflects the organisation's institutional set-up, its
longstanding
and disciplined stock selection process, managed by an
experienced team of 14
portfolio managers/analysts. The rating also factors in a sound
risk management
framework and efficient operational platform, adapted to current
volumes and
assets, although growing bond volumes may require additional
resources. It also
reflects the company's success in diversifying its product mix
towards credit,
asset allocation and long-short strategies, which helps reduce
sensitivity to
eurozone equities.
The main challenges facing Sycomore AM remain its pursuit of
development abroad,
which today represents roughly 12% of total assets under
management (AUM), and
the development of its diversifying strategies with adequate
resources in
operations, controls and risk management.
Sycomore AM's 'High Standards' rating is based on the following
category scores:
Company: High
Controls: High
Investments: Highest
Operations: High
Technology: High
Asset manager operations in the 'High Standards' category have
an investment
platform and operational framework that Fitch considers strong
relative to the
standards applied by institutional investors in international
markets.
Company
Regulated by French AMF, Sycomore is an entrepreneurial asset
management
company, with a 14-year track record in managing eurozone
equities. Its AUM
significantly grew in 2013 and 2014 due to strong inflows into
flexible,
long/short and socially responsible investing (SRI) products,
coupled with
positive market momentum. This allowed the company to reach its
highest AUM
level since 2007, at EUR2.9bn, and to further diversify its
product base,
therefore reducing its business sensitivity to European
equities. The teams have
been stable with six new hires so far in 2015. A large part of
the staff is
shareholders of the company.
Controls
The risk management and control framework covers the main risk
areas well, with
appropriate automated controls on transactions. Investment risk
management,
performed by a four-member team, provides sound support and data
accessibility
to the front-office. Risk analytic tools have mostly been
developed in-house
with the exception of Northfield.
Investments
Sycomore AM's investment processes are disciplined and
transparent, supported by
a comprehensive bottom-up research and valuation method using a
regularly
updated proprietary database. The 14 analysts/portfolio managers
(PMs) interact
efficiently, with a streamlined research organisation and
focused research
committees. Over the past year, the company's eurozone strategy
has been
revamped towards more concentrated portfolios, and three new
products, using SRI
approaches, have been launched.
Operations
Investment administration, performed by a stable and experienced
team, is
efficient. It offers an appropriate level of security in line
with the scope of
instruments covered and volumes, which include an increasing
portion of bond
instruments. Investor reporting is produced in-hose on a timely
basis and
provides comprehensive and relevant portfolio information.
Technology
Sycomore AM's technological platform is built around proprietary
applications -
with the exception of Northfield for risk analytics - offering a
high level of
integration and adequately supporting the company's needs. Its
business
continuity plan is effective and regularly tested.
Established in 2001, Sycomore AM is an independent asset
management company that
is 87%-owned by its founding partners and employees. Its
historic area of
expertise is the fundamental selection of eurozone equities,
complemented by
other investment strategies. At 30 May 2015, Sycomore AM
employed 41 staff,
including 14 investment professionals, and its AUM totalled
about EUR2.9bn. The
client base, primarily French, comprises private clients,
institutional clients
and multi-managers.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The rating may be sensitive to material adverse changes to any
of the
aforementioned rating drivers, notably through weakened
financial conditions,
heightened staff turnover or deterioration of processes and
policies. A material
deviation from Fitch guidelines for any key rating driver could
cause Fitch to
downgrade the rating.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Charlotte Quiniou, CFA
Director
+33 1 44 29 92 81
Fitch France S.A.S.
60 rue de Monceau
Paris 75008
Secondary Analyst
Manuel Arrive, CFA
Senior Director
+33 1 44 29 91 77
Committee Chairperson
Gregory Fayvilevich
Director
+1 212 908 9151
Media Relations: Francoise Alos, Paris, Tel: +33 1 44 29 91 22,
Email:
francoise.alos@fitchratings.com; Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44
203 530 1153,
Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Asset Manager Rating Criteria (pub. 06 May 2014)
here
Additional Disclosures
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.