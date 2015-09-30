(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW/LONDON, September 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
Georgia's JSC
Cartu Bank (Cartu) a Long-term foreign currency Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) of
'B+' with a Stable Outlook. A full list of rating actions is at
the end of this
rating action commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Cartu's ratings are driven by its standalone creditworthiness,
as expressed by
its Viability Rating (VR) of 'b+'. The VR considers the bank's
small size and
concentrated franchise in a relatively high risk economy, its
significant stock
of NPLs and restructured loans, exposure to the potentially
vulnerable real
estate and construction segment and the high dollarisation of
the bank's balance
sheet. The rating also takes into account the bank's large
capital cushion,
comprising equity and subordinated debt, limited refinancing
risk, reasonable
liquidity and satisfactory performance metrics.
The bank's Support Rating Floor of 'No Floor' and Support Rating
of '5' reflect
Fitch's view that support from the Georgian authorities cannot
be relied upon
due to the bank's low systemic importance. Potential support
from the private
shareholder is also not factored into the ratings, as it cannot
be reliably
assessed, although the owner's personal wealth appears to be
substantial and he
has provided capital and liquidity support to Cartu, when
required.
The Stable Outlook on the bank's Long-term IDR reflects Fitch's
view that the
currently more challenging Georgian operating environment,
characterised by
lower growth and a weaker currency, should not have a marked
negative impact on
the bank's credit profile.
At end-1H15, the share of non-performing loans (NPLs, over 90
days overdue) was
a relatively high 15.5% of gross loans, with restructured
exposures comprising a
further 10%. At end-1H15, reserve coverage of NPLs was a
moderate 40%, and of
total problem loans (NPLs and restructured) 25%, reflecting the
bank's reliance
on loan collateral. Problem loans largely comprise longstanding
legacy
exposures, but these have generated significant cash recoveries
in 2014 and
1H15.
Loan concentrations are large (the top 25 groups of borrowers
comprised 68% of
the portfolio at end-2014), but moderate compared with the
bank's total capital
(83%). The high share of FX lending (74% of the total) poses
additional risks,
as most of this is issued to unhedged borrowers, whose debt
servicing capacity
could have been negatively affected by the recent devaluation of
the lari and
lower growth environment.
The bank's solid capital base, as reflected in a Fitch core
capital ratio of
33.5% at end-2014 and subordinated debt contributed by the
shareholder equal to
a further 13.2% of risk-weighted assets, provides substantial
loss absorption
capacity, equal to about 40% of gross loans at end-2014. The
regulatory Tier 1
capital ratio was somewhat lower, at 19.3% at end-1H15 (although
still well
above the regulatory minimum of 7.6%), as the National Bank of
Georgia applies a
150% risk weight to FX-denominated loans and the loan portfolio
grew by 30% in
1H15, in part due to devaluation.
The bank's profitability metrics were reasonable in 2014,
supported by a solid
net interest margin of 9.6%, a relatively low cost base, as
reflected in the
cost/income ratio of 40%, and moderate provisioning charges. At
the same time,
the return on average equity (ROAE) of 7.2% was lower than for
most peers in
Georgia, primarily due to significantly lower leverage. ROAE
rose to a high 33%
in 1H15, mainly due to non-recurring non-interest revenues.
Liquidity is comfortable, with the available cushion consisting
mainly of cash
and equivalents equal to 30% of customer accounts at end-1H15.
Refinancing risk
is moderate and mostly associated with significant
concentrations in the deposit
base, with the largest 20 customers comprising 63% of total
accounts. However,
the bank does not have material wholesale borrowings, and the
overall share of
third parties in total funding (liabilities and equity) is a low
40%.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The ratings could be downgraded if the weaker operating
environment translates
into a much more significant deterioration in the bank's asset
quality than
Fitch currently expects, leading to a significant erosion of
capital.
A significant improvement in the bank's asset quality metrics
and a stronger,
more diversified franchise, combined with a still moderate risk
appetite and
sound capital cushion, could result in upward pressure on the
ratings.
The rating actions are as follows:
Long-term IDR assigned at 'B+'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR assigned at 'B'
Viability Rating assigned at 'b+'
Support Rating assigned at '5'
Support Rating Floor assigned at 'No Floor'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Evgeny Konovalov
Associate Director
+7 495 956 9932
Fitch Ratings CIS Ltd
26 Valovaya Street
Moscow 115054
Secondary Analyst
Alyona Plakhova
Analyst
+7 495 956 2409
Committee Chairperson
Olga Ignatieva
Senior Director
+7 495 956 69 09
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com; Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow,
Tel: +7 495 956
9908, Email: julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com.
