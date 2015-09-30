(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, September 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Jersey-based Hastings
Insurance Group (Finance) plc's Long-term foreign currency
Issuer Default Rating
(IDR) at 'B+' with a Stable Outlook. Fitch has also affirmed
Hastings Insurance
Group (Finance) plc's GBP150m senior secured floating-rate notes
due 2019 and
its 8% GBP266.5m senior secured fixed- rate notes due July 2020
at 'BB-'/'RR3'.
The affirmation reflects Hastings' robust business model,
positive cash flow
generation and continued deleveraging profile. The insurer has
maintained a
favourable underwriting performance in the face of a competitive
motor insurance
market, while broker fee income generation remains strong. The
affirmation does
not factor in any potential improvement in the group's financial
profile
following successful completion of the IPO.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Consistent Underwriting/Broker Profitability
Advantage Insurance Company Limited (AICL), the group's
underwriter, continues
to achieve sub-100% combined ratios (i.e. the company
underwrites profitably) in
a highly competitive and challenging operating environment. AICL
reported a
combined ratio of 90% at HY15 (HY14: 90.4%), in line with the
group's business
plan. Underwriting performance continues to compare well with
peers. Hastings'
broker arm (Hastings Insurance Services Ltd (HISL)) also
continues to report
growing fee and commission income.
Broker/Underwriter Business Model
HISL operates a traditional insurer panel on which both AICL and
third-party
insurers sit. This provides the broker with a greater ability to
channel
customers between AICL and third-party panel insurers, adjusting
volumes to
current pricing conditions in accordance with AICL's risk
appetite.
High Execution Risk
The group is concentrated in the UK motor market, which is
subject to
significant competition, resulting in pricing pressures.
Moreover, the group's
main distribution channel is aggregator websites, which are
highly price
sensitive. Risk is exacerbated by the requirement for the
company to achieve
significant revenue growth across the duration of its business
plan. Both the
broker and the underwriter could be subject to significant
volatility given the
high execution risk. This will constrain the IDR at 'B+' unless
considerable
revenue growth is achieved in an environment of increased
competition.
Deleveraging Driven by Broker
Funds from operations (FFO)-based leverage and coverage metrics
continue to be
supported by the cash generated by HISL's broking income,
contributing to free
cash flow margins of around 10% in 2016-2017. AICL also remains
profitable, as
reflected in a reported combined ratio of 90% in 1H15. However,
because AICL
needs to maintain its regulatory capital buffer at all times
ahead of Solvency
II implementation, this limits the amount of cash available for
debt service.
Fitch forecasts FFO adjusted leverage to decline from
approximately 4.5x at
year-end 2014 to 4.0x in 2017. FFO fixed charge cover is
expected to increase
from 2.6x at year-end 2014 to above 3.0x by year-end 2017.
Successful Completion of IPO
The execution of a successful IPO would be a positive
development for the
group's credit profile, as the company plans to use proceeds to
reduce leverage
on its balance sheet. Hastings expects to issue new shares to
raise
approximately GBP180m in gross proceeds and sell a proportion of
existing
shares. The proceeds would be used to redeem a portion of the
outstanding senior
secured notes. The company anticipates using new bank facilities
to redeem the
remainder of the notes later in the year.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: Future developments that could lead to positive rating
action include:
- FFO gross leverage below 3.5x on a sustained basis.
- FFO interest cover above 4.0x on a sustained basis.
- Sustained increase in margin to 26%, indicating an improved
competitive
position across divisions.
Negative: Future developments that could lead to negative rating
action include:
- FFO gross leverage above 5.0x on a sustained basis.
- FFO interest cover below 2.5x on a sustained basis.
- Significant underperformance of HISL/AICL or adverse reserve
developments in
AICL resulting in margin pressure.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Ishani Goonasekera
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1509
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Graham Coutts
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1654
Committee Chairperson
Martyn Street
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1211
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. For
regulatory
purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named
above is deemed
to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst
is deemed to be
the secondary.
Applicable Criteria
Insurance Rating Methodology (pub. 16 Sep 2015)
here
Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for Non-Financial
Corporate Issuers (pub.
12 Jun 2015)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=991567
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.