(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
BANGKOK/SINGAPORE, September 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
assigned Thai
Reinsurance Public Company Limited (Thai Re) an International
Insurer Financial
Strength (IFS) rating of 'A-'. The Outlook is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The IFS rating reflects Thai Re's strengthening capitalisation,
sound risk
management approach and Fitch's expectation of gradual
improvement in the
company's financial performance. The rating also considers Thai
Re's established
franchise as the only local non-life reinsurer in Thailand.
Thai Re's capital position has been strengthened and is sound
after the company
raised capital in the last three years via new equity issuance
and the sale of
stakes in a subsidiary. Fitch expects the company to sustain its
capitalisation
at a solid level, supported by management commitment to maintain
its financial
stability. Thai Re's risk-based capital (RBC) ratio was 302% at
end-1H15, which
was well above the regulatory minimum of 140%. The company has
no external debt
at the operating level.
Fitch expects Thai Re's financial performance to gradually
improve, driven by
the company's focus on bottom-line profitability and its
diversified business
underwriting portfolio. The company has fully paid and reserved
all the claims
from the Thai flooding disaster of 2011. Furthermore, Thai Re
has reduced its
exposure in the property sector to less than 10% of the
company's net premium
written in 2014. Thai Re's combined ratio was 94.2% in 1H15.
Fitch believes Thai Re's risk management approach is prudent,
which helps to
mitigate risks from potential large losses in the future. The
company has put
strong emphasis on maintaining its financial stability and has
purchased over
THB2bn in excess of loss protection against catastrophe events.
Its panel of
retrocessionaires has a minimum rating of 'A-' on the
international rating
scale.
Thai Re has 8% market share in total ceded non-life premiums in
2014. The
company supports the domestic insurers' underwriting capacity
and has strong
relationships with them due to its long established track
record. The company
also has 24.8% ownership in Thaire Life Assurance Public Company
Limited (Thaire
Life), the only local life reinsurer in Thailand. Thaire Life
has 20.7% market
share in total ceded life premiums in 2014.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Key rating triggers for a downgrade include a significant
deterioration in the
reinsurer's capitalisation and financial performance as
reflected in the RBC
ratio dropping below 250% and the combined ratio increasing to
above 105% for an
extended period.
If Thailand's Long-Term Local-Currency Issuer Default Rating
(IDR) of 'A-' with
Stable Outlook is downgraded, the IFS rating on the insurer is
also likely to be
lowered.
An upgrade is unlikely in the near term as Thai Re's
International IFS rating is
at the same level as Thailand's Long-Term Local Currency IDR.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Siew Wai Wan
Senior Director
+65 6796 7217
Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd
6 Temasek Boulevard
#35-05 Suntec Tower Four
Singapore 038986
Secondary Analyst
Trin Siriwutiset
Associate Director
+662 108 0154
Fitch Ratings (Thailand) Limited
57 Wireless Road
Lumpini, Patumwan
Bangkok 10330
Committee Chairperson
Jeffrey Liew
Senior Director
+852 2263 9939
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Date of Relevant Rating Committee: 29 September 2015
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria
Insurance Rating Methodology (pub. 16 Sep 2015)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=991545
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.