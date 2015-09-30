(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, September 30 (Fitch) The sale of Novo Banco, halted on
15 September, may
be delayed until mid-2016 and this could affect investor
confidence in
Portugal's still weak, but stabilising banking sector, says
Fitch Ratings. The
Bank of Portugal has indicated that sale talks will resume after
the ECB
publishes Novo Banco's stress test results.
Novo Banco was hived off from failed Banco Espirito Santo. As
part of the
resolution process, the Portuguese government provided a
EUR3.9bn loan to the
banking sector's Resolution Fund to recapitalise Novo Banco.
Total capital
injections reached EUR4.9bn. The difference was mostly covered
by loans granted
by Portugal's banks to the Resolution Fund. Proceeds from the
sale of Novo Banco
will be used to repay the loan, but if the sale price is lower
than the size of
the loan, the Portuguese banks will have to cover the shortfall.
The banks
therefore have an interest in achieving a timely and high-value
sale.
The original plan had been to sell the entire capital of Novo
Banco but, more
recently, indications are that disposals may be staggered, with
smaller stakes
being offered for sale as and when market conditions permit.
Should Novo Banco's
performance improve, this could unlock greater value, although
to date, Novo
Banco has reported net losses. Another option, reported in the
press, is to
raise capital by selling off Novo Banco's real-estate assets.
Operating conditions for Portuguese banks remain tough, but 1H15
results of
Fitch-rated banks showed a timid recovery in profitability. Most
banks reported
profits, with the exception of Montepio, which faces weak net
interest income
and material loan impairment charges. Credit-at-risk ratios,
which measure asset
quality, are rising far more slowly. This is good news because
it suggests a
slowdown in default rates.
The ECB's stress test, to be published by end-2015, should clear
up some
questions about Novo Banco's solvency position, paving the way
for a resumption
of the sale process. In the interim, however, the delayed sale,
combined with
uncertainties about the extent of related liabilities for the
banking system,
may undermine investor sentiment and affect Fitch's assessment
of the system's
capital adequacy.
Fitch assumes that, in the event of large losses at Novo Banco,
banks' payments
to cover the shortfall would be spread over several years, but
the regulator has
not yet provided information on that. Caixa Geral de Depositos
and Banco
Comercial Portugues are the largest contributors to the fund,
although the
potential costs for each individual bank depends on their
relative capital and
profitability levels as well as on any deferral mechanism.
