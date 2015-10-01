(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
COLOMBO, October 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has today assigned HNB
Grameen Finance
Limited (HGL) a National Long-Term Rating of 'A(lka)' with a
Stable Outlook.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
HGL's rating reflects Fitch's expectation of support from its
parent, Hatton
National Bank PLC (HNB; AA-(lka)/Stable). This view is based on
HNB's majority
shareholding (51%), its involvement in the strategic direction
of HGL through
board representation, and the common HNB brand.
The two-notch differential reflects HGL's limited role in the
group. HGL is
mainly engaged in the provision of micro finance, which is not a
significant
product for HNB as it accounted for 2.7% of the bank's loan book
at end-June
2015. Furthermore, there is limited operational and management
integration of
the entities.
HNB acquired 51% of HGL in November 2014 as part of a
financial-sector
consolidation programme. The bank rebranded the finance company
and now has four
seats on HGL's board, including the chairmanship.
HGL obtained a licence to operate as a finance company in 2010.
It accounted for
just 1.2% of the licensed finance company sector's assets at
end-March 2015.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
HGL's rating could change if HNB's rating changes or if HGL's
strategic
importance to the bank changes. Narrower notching could result
from greater
importance to the group through stronger synergies and closer
operational
integration alongside HNB's majority shareholding.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Rukshana Thalgodapitiya
Vice President
+ 94 11 254 1900
Fitch Ratings Lanka Limited
Level 15-04 East Tower
World Trade Center
Colombo 01, Sri Lanka
Secondary Analyst
Jeewanthi Malagala
Analyst
+94 11 254 1900
Committee Chairperson
Jonathan Lee
Senior Director
+886 2 81757601
Media Relations: Bindu Menon, Mumbai, Tel: +91 22 4000 1727,
Email:
bindu.menon@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
HNB has a 1.78% equity stake in Fitch Ratings Lanka Ltd. No
shareholder other
than Fitch, Inc. is involved in the day-to-day rating operations
of, or credit
reviews undertaken by, Fitch Ratings Lanka Ltd.
Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(lka)' for National
ratings in Sri Lanka.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
ail=31
