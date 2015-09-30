(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, September 30 (Fitch) Colombia's interest rate rise
illustrates the
authorities' commitment to macroeconomic stability in their
policy response to
lower oil prices, Fitch Ratings says. A credible policy
framework has allowed
the peso depreciation to cushion the external shock to the
economy, but fiscal
challenges may prove tougher.
Colombia's central bank increased the benchmark rate for the
first time in over
a year on Friday, by 25bp to 4.75%. The bank cited rising
consumer price
inflation - which at 4.74% in August was above the 3% plus or
minus 1pp target -
and the risk of unanchored inflation expectations due to peso
devaluation and
supply side factors such as El Nino pushing up food prices.
The rate increase bolsters our view that macroeconomic policy
consistency and
flexibility will help Colombia navigate the fall in oil prices.
The peso's drop
of more than 50% against the dollar in the last year will help
reduce Colombia's
external imbalances (the current account deficit was 5.5% of GDP
in 2Q15).
Colombia's significant exchange rate flexibility partly reflects
its strong
starting point due to the central bank's inflation-targeting
credentials
(inflation averaged 2.8% and was rarely outside the target range
from
2010-2014), alongside financial system robustness and limited FX
mismatches in
the economy. Unlike some of the other central banks in the
region, the Colombian
central bank has not intervened by selling dollars in the FX
market. Moving to
counter the exchange-rate pass through effect from peso
depreciation signals
that the central bank is mindful of the need to preserve
macroeconomic stability
and policy credibility.
But an external shock on this scale will continue to present
policy challenges.
Fiscal accounts are vulnerable to lower growth (we forecast real
GDP growth to
slow to 2.7% this year, from 4.5% in each of the last two years)
and falling
oil-derived revenues, which could drop to 1.2% of GDP this year
from 3.3% in
2013. A narrow revenue base and a rigid expenditure profile
constrain fiscal
flexibility. The government has cut spending for 2015 and 2016,
but, the central
government deficit is still projected to rise to 3.0% of GDP
this year and 3.6%
next year under the government's Fiscal Rule parameters, from
2.4% in 2014.
Reining in the fiscal gap and stabilising debt levels are
unlikely without
further spending cuts and revenue-generating measures. General
government debt
is projected to reach 43.5% of GDP in 2015, slightly above the
'BBB' median.
Implementing a peace agreement with FARC rebels (which appeared
to draw closer
following agreement on a formula for transitional justice last
week) could
further challenge medium-term fiscal consolidation.
We affirmed Colombia's 'BBB'/Stable sovereign rating in May. The
rating reflects
the sovereign's flexible and credible policy framework, external
buffers and
relatively strong growth, set against commodity dependence,
limited fiscal
flexibility, structural and governance constraints, and a
deteriorating external
environment.
Contact:
Erich Arispe
Director
Sovereigns
+1 212 908-9165
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY 10004
Mark Brown
Senior Director
Fitch Wire
+44 20 3530 1588
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com.
