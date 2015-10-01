(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, October 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed all
ratings for W. R.
Berkley Corporation (Berkley) and its related property/casualty
operating
subsidiaries. These ratings include Berkley's 'A-' Issuer
Default Rating (IDR),
as well as the senior debt and Insurer Financial Strength (IFS)
ratings. A
complete list of rating actions follows at the end of this
release. The Rating
Outlook is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Fitch's rating affirmation reflects Berkley's favorable
long-term financial
results with solid capitalization despite aggressive capital
management, a
strong underwriting culture with niche market positions in
several lines, and
modest exposure to catastrophe losses. These positive factors
are partially
offset by relatively high financial leverage and reserve risk
stemming from
long-tail casualty lines.
Berkley continued to generate very solid underwriting results
through the first
six months of 2015 with a 94% GAAP combined ratio compared to
94.2% for the same
period in 2014. This follows a profitable full year 2014 with a
93.8% combined
ratio compared to 95.1% in 2013 due to both improved loss and
expense ratios.
Although the company has experienced premium rate increases,
Fitch believes
underwriting profits are likely to improve only modestly in
2015-2016 due to
continued competitive insurance market conditions, recognizing
the lag time
between premiums written and earned, and reduced favorable
reserve development.
Common shareholders' equity has increased by over 25% during the
past five years
to $4.5 billion as of June 30, 2015 despite share repurchases,
special
dividends, and industry wide record catastrophe losses during
the period,
reflecting solid earnings and investment gains. Fitch believes
the company
remains adequately capitalized when examined against traditional
measures on an
absolute basis and relative to peers.
Berkley's financial leverage ratio (debt-to-total capital ratio
excluding FAS
115) of 33.8% as of June 30, 2015 is above peer averages but
favorably below the
company's five-year average. Fitch expects run-rate leverage to
stay near the
low-thirties with earnings-based interest coverage remaining
near 6x. Operating
interest coverage through six months 2015 was 5.4x, down from
6.8x for the same
period in 2014 partially due to a temporary increase in interest
expense from
prefunded debt and reduced earnings from realized investment
gains. Fitch
believes financial leverage is manageable and within both
Fitch's expectations
for the company and Fitch's sector credit factor guidelines for
the rating
category.
Fitch believes that Berkley remains positioned to grow premium
opportunistically
with increased exposures and rate. Despite reporting significant
growth in 2013
and 2014, GAAP operating leverage (net premiums written to
common equity
excluding FAS 115) remains relatively low under 1.5x. Net
leverage was roughly
4.4x at Dec. 31, 2014, similar to recent years.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Key rating triggers that could lead to a positive rating action
include:
--A sustained reduction in financial leverage to low-mid 20%'s;
--Continued profitable operating performance including a
sustained combined
ratio in the mid-90%'s and maintenance of aggregate loss reserve
adequacy;
--Maintenance of Fitch's Prism capital model score of 'Very
Strong'.
Key rating triggers that could lead to a negative rating action
include:
--Net leverage above 5.0x;
--A material reduction in capitalization due to higher than
expected losses in
its investment portfolio, material adverse reserve development,
or poor
underwriting results;
--A deterioration of operating performance such that there is a
consistent
underwriting loss.
Additionally, a material increase in run rate debt to total
capital ratio, or
financial leverage ratio (debt to total capital excluding FAS
115), to 35% could
lead Fitch to expand the notching between Berkley's IDR and debt
rating,
resulting in a one-notch downgrade to the senior and
subordinated debt ratings.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings:
W. R. Berkley Corporation
--IDR at 'A-';
--$150 million 6.15% senior debt due 2019 at 'BBB+';
--$300 million 7.375% senior debt due 2019 at 'BBB+';
--$300 million 5.375% senior debt due 2020 at 'BBB+';
--$76 million 8.7% senior debt due 2022 at 'BBB+';
--$350 million 4.625% senior debt due 2022 at 'BBB+';
--$250 million 6.25% senior debt due 2037 at 'BBB+';
--$350 million 4.75% senior debt due 2044 at 'BBB+';
--$350 million 5.625% junior subordinated debentures due 2053 at
'BBB-'.
Acadia Insurance Company
Admiral Insurance Company
Berkley Insurance Co.
Berkley National Insurance Co.
Berkley Regional Insurance Company
Berkley Regional Specialty Insurance Co.
Carolina Casualty Insurance Co.
Continental Western Insurance Co.
Firemens Ins Co of Washington DC
Nautilus Insurance Company
Tri State Insurance Co. of Minnesota
Union Insurance Company
Union Standard Lloyds
--IFS at 'A+'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
