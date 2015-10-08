(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MONTERREY/NEW YORK, October 08 (Fitch) According to a new Fitch
Ratings
Dashboard, Fitch-rated non-bank financial institutions (NBFIs)
in Mexico have
been able to increase their access to more flexible and
institutionalized
funding, gradually diversifying their funding mix.
The report also discusses the relevant role development banks
play in this
segment, the increased participation of commercial banks, more
frequent
unsecured and secured bond issuances, as well as the main
characteristics of the
funding sources of rated NBFIs.
Fitch also analyzes some of the weaknesses that prevail in the
funding of NBFIs,
such as the requirement of pledged assets for the approval of
credit lines and
the predominantly wholesale nature of their funding sources. The
agency believes
that the recent conversion of some rated entities to a regulated
legal entity
could benefit the structure and conditions of their funding base
in the medium
term.
The 'Mexican NBFIs Funding Dashboard is available on Fitch's
website at
'www.fitchratings.com' or by clicking on the link.
Contact:
Alba Maria Zavala, CFA
Associate Director
+52 81 8399 9137
Fitch Mexico S.A. de C.V.
Prol. Alfonso Reyes 2612
Monterrey, N.L., Mexico
Veronica Chau
Senior Director
+52 81 8399 9169
Media Relations: Sandro Scenga, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0278,
Email:
sandro.scenga@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Mexican Non-Bank Financial Institutions Funding Dashboard
here
