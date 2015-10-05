(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE, October 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Vietnam-based
Vingroup JSC's (Vingroup) Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency
Issuer Default
Ratings (IDRs), senior unsecured rating and the rating on its
senior notes at
'B+'. The Outlook is Stable.
Vingroup is Vietnam's largest listed property company by market
capitalisation.
Its cash receipts from the sale of residential units and
recurring revenue from
its investment property portfolio - comprising retail,
hospitality, healthcare
and education businesses - increased strongly- in 2014 and 1H15.
Vingroup's
expansion in 2014 and so far in 2015 - while maintaining a
moderate financial
leverage (the ratio of net adjusted debt to the sum of
investment properties and
inventory net of customer advances) - was underpinned by
Vietnam's improving
macroeconomic environment. The ratings reflect Vingroup's
aggressive expansion
pipeline, which is likely to result in a spike in financial
leverage by end-2015
as well as the lower coverage of interest expense offered by
recurring EBITDA
from the investment property portfolio when compared with
regional peers.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Supportive Macroeconomic Environment: Fitch upgraded Vietnam's
Long-Term IDRs to
'BB-' from 'B+' in November 2014 on the back of accelerating GDP
growth,
moderation of inflation, and high savings and investment rates.
Vietnam's GDP
growth accelerated to 6.5% in 9M15 (9M14: 5.6%), primarily
driven by faster
growth in the manufacturing sector and steady expansion of the
services and
agricultural sectors.
Vingroup's cash sales from property development rose 73% to
VND14.6trn
(USD649.7m) in 2014 and the pace of growth has been sustained
1H15. The
improving macroeconomic environment is likely to support the
successful launch
of Vingroup's projects in the pipeline and the expansion of its
investment
property portfolio in the medium term.
Robust Residential Unit Sales: Vingroup's property development
portfolio up till
1H14 was concentrated, with cash flows primarily from sale of
residential units
at Royal City, Vinhomes Riverside and, to a limited extent,
Times City. The
company has expanded its property development business after the
success of
these projects, and has launched more projects, such as new
phases in Times
City, Hoi An, Dan Phuong, Vinhomes Central Park, Can Tho,
Vinpearl Premium Golf
Land and Villas and Bac Ninh. The increase in projects launched
reduces
concentration risks and increases the likelihood of Vingroup
meeting its growth
targets.
Growing Investment Property Portfolio: Vingroup is
simultaneously expanding its
development property and investment property businesses. The
company has
aggressive plans to increase its retail portfolio to over 20
malls by end-2015
from six malls at end-2014. Vingroup is also expanding its other
businesses,
such as hospitality, healthcare and education, which generate
recurring revenue.
Fitch views the dual focus favourably as the investment property
portfolio would
enhance cash-flow visibility and increase the ratio of
investment property
EBITDA to interest expense to over 1.0x (2014: 0.89x).
Aggressive Though Scalable Expansion: Fitch projects Vingroup's
capex to peak at
VND46.6trn in 2015 before decreasing in 2016. In addition to the
risks
associated with rapid expansion, net financial leverage is
projected to spike to
around 50% by end-2015 (end-2014: 43%). But the scalable nature
of Vingroup's
capex provides the company with the flexibility to reduce capex
if property
development sales are lower-than-projected.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for Vingroup
include
- Capex will reach VND46.6trn in 2015 and around VND20.0trn a
year in 2016 and
2017
- Cash sales from property development would increase to
VND35trn in 2015
- Vingroup to reduce gross debt annually from 2016 to 2018
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include
- The ratio of net adjusted debt to the sum of net inventory and
investment
properties exceeding 60% on a sustained basis, or
- The ratio of investment properties' EBITDA to interest expense
remaining below
1.0x on a sustained basis
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
positive rating action include
- The ratio of net adjusted debt to the sum of net inventory and
investment
properties declining to less than 40% on a sustained basis, and
- The ratio of investment properties' EBITDA to interest expense
improving to
1.75x on a sustained basis
- Vingroup generating positive free cash flows (cash flow from
operations less
capex less dividends) on a sustained basis
LIQUIDITY AND DEBT STRUCTURE
Comfortable Liquidity: The rising revenue from Vingroup's
development and
investment property businesses, VND13.5trn in additional
borrowings planned for
2015 (of which VND10.9trn was raised in 1H15) and the VND2.15trn
preference
share investment by Warburg Pincus underpin Vingroup's
comfortable liquidity.
Moderate Refinancing Risk: Contractual debt maturities for
2H15, 2016 and 2017
are VND3.7trn, VND10.2trn and VND11trn respectively. Outstanding
cash and bank
deposits as of 30 June 2015 were VND8.8trn and VND5.5trn
respectively, which are
adequate to meet debt maturities till end-2016.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
The full list of rating actions is as follows:
Vingroup JSC
Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'B+'; Outlook Stable
Long-Term Local-Currency IDR affirmed at 'B+'; Outlook Stable
Senior unsecured rating affirmed at 'B+'
Rating on senior notes affirmed at 'B+'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Nandini Vijayaraghavan, CFA
Director
+65 6796 7216
Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd
6 Temasek Boulevard
#35-05 Suntec Tower Four
Singapore 038986
Secondary Analyst
Hasira De Silva, CFA
Director
+65 6796 7240
Committee Chairperson
Vicky Melbourne
Senior Director
+61 2 8256 0325
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
