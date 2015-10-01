(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, October 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings is pleased to announce
the appointment
of Brian Coulton as Chief Economist, responsible for the
development of Fitch's
economic research on a global basis.
Mr. Coulton joins from Legal and General Investment Management
(LGIM) Limited,
where he was their Emerging Market Strategist since late 2010.
Prior to LGIM,
Mr. Coulton spent over ten years with Fitch Ratings, primarily
as Head of Global
Economics and EMEA Sovereign Ratings, a role he held after
several years in Hong
Kong as Head of Asia Pacific Sovereign Ratings. Prior to
joining Fitch Ratings
in 1999, Mr. Coulton was an Economics Adviser at HM Treasury.
Mr. Coulton will join Fitch Ratings on Monday, 5 October, based
in London. He
will report to James McCormack, Fitch's Global Head of Sovereign
and
Supranational Ratings, also based in London.
"Economic commentary, analysis and forecasting are integral
parts of our
sovereign ratings platform and help further differentiate
Fitch's views across
financial markets. We are delighted to be welcoming back an
economist of
Brian's calibre. His extensive knowledge of both developed and
emerging market
economies, understanding of sovereign credit fundamentals and
more recent
experience on the buy side will bring exceptional breadth and
depth to our
strong global sovereign ratings platform," said James McCormack.
Mr. Coulton graduated with a BSc in Economics from the
University of Wales,
Swansea, and holds an MA in Economics from the University of
Warwick.
Contact:
James McCormack
Managing Director
Sovereigns
+44 203 530 1286
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com
