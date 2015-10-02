(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, October 02 (Fitch) Chilean banks' earnings continue to hold relatively steady despite Chile's economic slowdown, says Fitch Ratings. Latest results are being supported by inflation-indexed loans and other assets, as well as moderate loan growth. Most Chilean banks' medium-and long-term assets and liabilities are denominated in inflation-adjusted pesos using the Chilean Unidad de Fomento (UF) conversion. The August data release from Chile's banking regulator showed that while operating income was up and net interest margins (NIM) improved, consolidated net income fell 7.3% in the year ending Aug. 31. Loan loss provisions rose by 16% versus the end of July, but were down 2% from one year prior. The provision increase in August is explained by local currency devaluation hurting commercial borrowers, thus affecting commercial loan portfolios. The sector continues to maintain a sound level of nonperforming loans (NPLs), which improved to 2.02% of total gross loans at August 2015 (versus 2.15% one year before and 2.03% in July 2015). NPLs declined in most portfolios and remained stable in commercial loans. The trend reflects the conservative credit risk appetite from banks after important changes in the regulatory and operating environment since 2011. Total loan loss reserves, including additional reserves over the regulatory requirement, remain ample, with coverage of 1.45x the total past-due loans over 90 days. Through August 2015, the banking system's gross loans, excluding lending by foreign subsidiaries, increased by 11.4% over the prior one-year period, up from 10.4% at year-end 2014 and versus a slightly lower level of 11.1% for the one-year period ending July 2015. Notable areas of impact within the overall system include slower expansion in commercial and corporate loans (up 9.3% year over year compared to 15.5% in July 2015), stable mortgage loans (up 15.6% year over year), and consumer loan portfolio growth of 10.3% year over year. Despite the current trends, Fitch expects that loan growth and asset quality will likely show a weaker performance in fourth-quarter 2015 and well into 2016, due to the economic slowdown, higher expected unemployment and exchange rate volatility, all factors that will likely result in a rise in credit costs. By year-end 2015, Chile's GDP will have been held at an average real growth of under 2% for two years. Moreover, the slow recovery is expected to continue in 2016-2017. Consolidated system results, excluding foreign subsidiaries, reached CLP1.427 billion, a 7.3% decline from one year ago but a solid 14.5% increase over July 2015. Fitch expects this trend to continue for the last four months of 2015 and produce a strengthening of net interest income, since annual inflation is now projected to rise to 4.5% according to market consensus. However, any improvements from better NIMs will likely be offset by higher loan loss provisions. Contacts: Abraham Martinez Director Latin American Financial Institutions +56 2 2499 3317 Santiago Gallo Director Latin American Financial Institutions +56 2 2499 3320 Santiago, Chile Matthew Noll, CFA Senior Director Financial Institutions Fitch Wire + 1 212 908-0652 New York Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0540, Email: alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com. The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.