(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, October 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has issued today a report providing an update on the U.S. Life Insurance Sector. The report provides both summary statistics highlighting industry trends as well as individual company analysis, including current ratings and Rating Outlooks. 'U.S. Life Insurance Sector Update' is available at Fitch's website at 'www.fitchratings.com' or by clicking on the link. Contact: Douglas L. Meyer, CFA Managing Director +1-312-368-2061 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 70 W. Madison Chicago, IL 60602 Douglas R. Baker Analyst +1-312-368-3207 Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0540, Email: alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com.