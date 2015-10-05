(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, October 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Capital
One Financial
Corporation's (COF) ratings at 'A-/F1'. The Rating Outlook
remains Stable.
The rating action follows a periodic review of the large
regional banking group,
which includes BB&T Corporation (BBT), Capital One Finance
Corporation (COF),
Comerica Incorporated (CMA), Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB),
Huntington Bancshares
Inc. (HBAN), Keycorp (KEY), M&T Bank Corporation (MTB), MUFG
Americas Holding
Corporation (MUAH), PNC Financial Services Group (PNC), Regions
Financial
Corporation (RF), SunTrust Banks Inc. (STI), US Bancorp (USB),
Wells Fargo &
Company (WFC), and Zions Bancorporation (ZION).
Company-specific rating rationales for the other banks are
published separately,
and for further discussion of the large regional bank sector in
general, refer
to the special report titled 'Large Regional Bank Periodic
Review,' to be
published shortly.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRs, VRs, AND SENIOR DEBT
The affirmation of COF's ratings continues to be supported by
strong earnings
performance, which over time has remained above the average of
its large
regional peer group. In Fitch's view, this is largely driven by
COF's
comparatively higher net interest margin, given the company's
comparatively
higher yielding asset mix relative to peer banks. This has also
been boosted by
higher interchange revenue over the last year, as COF has
benefited from higher
purchase volumes from its customer base.
COF also boasts a relatively good efficiency ratio relative to
peer banks which
has also helped to support its earnings performance. While COF's
2Q15 earnings
were impacted by a large restructuring charge, the charge was
primarily due to
management's efficiency initiatives, which are focused on making
the company a
more digitally driven enterprise. Over time, Fitch believes this
strategy will
contribute to making COF's business model more scalable and
therefore help
maintain its strong earnings performance.
Fitch views COF's capital ratios as near the average of some
peer banks.
However, given COF's ability to accrete capital via growth in
retained earnings
more quickly than some peers due to the earnings power noted
above helps to
provide a buffer to these ratios.
Fitch believes the long-term evolution of COF's funding profile
to be supportive
to today's rating action. Over the last several years, COF has
moved away from a
business model almost entirely reliant on wholesale borrowings
and
securitizations to one being almost entirely reliant on core
deposit funding via
a mix of organic deposit growth and acquisitions.
Although COF has a combination of traditional branch banking
deposits and
internet based deposits, COF's internet deposit platform allows
the company to
offer more competitive deposit rates than others who rely more
heavily on a more
expensive branch based distribution model. It remains to be seen
how deposit
re-pricing (deposit beta) dynamics will evolve in a rising
interest rate
environment for banks like COF that rely more heavily on
technology based
distribution model. To the extent that the deposit re-pricing
dynamics are more
intense, it could make the company's interest rate sensitivity
more muted over a
medium to longer-term time horizon.
Credit quality for COF (as well as the rest of the industry) has
generally
continued to improve, and Fitch believes is likely at or near a
cyclical trough.
Fitch would expect some deterioration in credit metrics going
forward, which is
incorporated in today's rating action.
Fitch believes the potential for some credit deterioration is
more prevalent in
the company's auto loan portfolio, where competition continues
to intensify
particularly as some auto-manufacturer owned lenders become more
aggressive in
the space. Additionally, areas Fitch is watching for
deterioration include COF's
taxi medallion lending portfolio and its energy loan portfolio.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
COF's subordinated debt is notched one level below its VR of
'a-' for loss
severity. COF's preferred stock is notched five levels below its
VR, two times
for loss severity and three times for non-performance. These
ratings are in
accordance with Fitch's criteria and assessment of the
instruments
non-performance and loss severity risk profiles and have thus
been affirmed due
to the affirmation of the VR.
LONG- AND SHORT-TERM DEPOSIT RATINGS
The uninsured deposit ratings of Capital One Bank (USA),
National Association
(COBNA), Capital One National Association (CONA), and Chevy
Chase Bank, F.S.B.
are rated one-notch higher than COF's IDR and senior unsecured
debt because U.S.
uninsured deposits benefit from depositor preference. U.S.
depositor preference
gives deposit liabilities superior recovery prospects in the
event of default.
HOLDING COMPANY
COF's IDR and VR are equalized with those of its operating
companies and bank,
reflecting its role as the bank holding company, which is
mandated in the U.S.
to act as a source of strength for its bank subsidiaries. The
ratings are also
equalized reflecting the very close correlation between holding
company and
subsidiary failure and default probabilities.
SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANY
The VRs of COBNA and CONA are equalized with COF's VR reflecting
Fitch's view
that it is core to COF's business strategy and financial
profile.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
COF has a Support Rating of '5' and Support Rating Floor of
'NF'. In Fitch's
view, COF is not systemically important and therefore, the
probability of
support is unlikely. IDRs and VRs do not incorporate any
support.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
VR, IDRs, AND SENIOR DEBT
COF's ratings have remained largely stable over the last several
years and are
well situated relative to its peer group.
Fitch believes there is likely only modest upwards rating
potential for COF's
ratings at this time. From a creditor's perspective COF's loan
portfolio is more
concentrated in credit cards and other consumer assets relative
to higher rated
peer institutions. In order for some upward rating momentum to
build, Fitch
believes COF would need to develop a more diversified loan
portfolio at a
measured pace with evidence of strong underwriting discipline
and appropriate
risk controls to manage the diversification, all of which may
take some time to
eventuate to the extent it ever does.
Alternatively, should COF's asset quality metrics deteriorate
faster than
industry averages or should funding costs accelerate at a rate
faster than
industry averages there could be some negative pressure on
ratings or the Rating
Outlook over a medium to longer term time horizon.
Additionally, while Fitch views favorably management's strategy
of transforming
COF into an even more digitally driven enterprise as it should
enhance the
company's economies of scale, to the extent that this also makes
the company
more reliant on technology it has the potential to increase some
elements of
operational risk. While not anticipated, if a large operational
loss were to
occur, Fitch would review COF's ratings at that time to
determine if a negative
action were appropriate.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
The ratings for COF and its operating companies' subordinated
debt and preferred
stock are sensitive to any change to COF's VR.
LONG- AND SHORT-TERM DEPOSIT RATINGS
The long-and short-term deposit ratings are sensitive to any
change to COF's
long-and short-term IDR.
HOLDING COMPANY
Should COF's holding company begin to exhibit signs of weakness,
demonstrate
trouble accessing the capital markets, or have inadequate cash
flow coverage to
meet near-term obligations, there is the potential that Fitch
could notch the
holding company IDR and VR from the ratings of the operating
companies.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANY
As the IDRs and VRs of the subsidiaries are equalized with those
of COF to
reflect support from their ultimate parent, they are sensitive
to changes in the
parent's propensity to provide support, which Fitch currently
does not expect,
or from changes in COF's IDRs.
To the extent that one of COF's subsidiary or affiliated
companies is not
considered to be a core business, Fitch could also notch the
subsidiary's rating
from COF's IDR.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
Since COF's Support and Support Rating Floors are '5' and 'NF',
respectively,
there is limited likelihood that these ratings will change over
the foreseeable
future.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings:
Capital One Financial Corporation
--Long-term IDR at 'A-'; Outlook Stable;
--Short-term IDR at 'F1';
--Viability at 'a-';
--Senior unsecured debt at 'A-';
--Senior Shelf at 'A-'
--Subordinated debt at 'BBB+';
--Preferred stock at 'BB';
--Support at '5';
--Support Floor at 'NF'.
Capital One Bank (USA), National Association
--Long-term IDR at 'A-'; Outlook Stable;
--Short-term IDR at 'F1';
--Viability at 'a-';
--Senior unsecured debt at 'A-';
--Subordinated debt at 'BBB+';
--Short-term debt at 'F1';
--Long-term deposits at 'A';
--Short-term deposit at 'F1';
--Support at '5';
--Support Floor at 'NF'.
Capital One National Association
--Long-term IDR at 'A-'; Outlook Stable;
--Short-term IDR at 'F1';
--Viability at 'a-';
--Senior unsecured debt at 'A-';
--Subordinated debt at 'BBB+';
--Short-term debt at 'F1';
--Long-term deposits at 'A';
--Short-term deposit at 'F1';
--Support at '5';
--Support Floor at 'NF'.
Chevy Chase Bank, F.S.B
--Long-term deposits at 'A'.
North Fork Bancorporation, Inc.
--Subordinated debt at 'BBB+'.
