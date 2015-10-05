(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, October 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Huntington Bancshares,
Inc.'s (HBAN) ratings at 'A-/F1'. The Rating Outlook remains
Stable.
The rating action follows a periodic review of the large
regional banking group,
which includes BB&T Corporation (BBT), Capital One Finance
Corporation (COF),
Comerica Incorporated (CMA), Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB),
Huntington Bancshares
Inc. (HBAN), Keycorp (KEY), M&T Bank Corporation (MTB), PNC
Financial Services
Group (PNC), Regions Financial Corporation (RF), SunTrust Banks
Inc. (STI), US
Bancorp (USB), UnionBanCal Corporation (UBC), Wells Fargo &
Company (WFC), and
Zions Bancorporation (ZION).
Company-specific rating rationales for the other banks are
published separately,
and for further discussion of the large regional bank sector in
general, refer
to the special report titled 'Large Regional Bank Periodic
Review,' to be
published shortly.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS, VRs AND SENIOR DEBT
Fitch's affirmation and Outlook of HBAN's Issuer Default Rating
(IDR) is
supported by the company's solid financial profile, including
good earnings
trajectory, improved funding profile and stable asset quality
performance, which
is in-line with 'A-' rated large regional peers.
Fitch also believes many of these trends are sustainable,
particularly given the
company's good loan growth, its recent acquisition of Macquarie
Equipment
Finance which brings higher-yielding loans onto the balance
sheet and stable
credit performance.
Despite a challenging operating environment, HBAN earnings have
been solid with
return on assets (ROA) of 1.16% for the second quarter of 2015
(2Q15) compared
to the 0.96% peer group average. Further, on average, net
interest margin (NIM)
compression has been more manageable versus peers.
Over the last two years, HBAN has been focused on growing its
retail deposit
base with much success reflected by the increase in non-interest
bearing
deposits which accounts for 28%. Nonetheless, similarly to
peers, Fitch expects
HBAN to experience a manageable level of deposit run-offs.
HBAN has continued to experience loan growth that is above the
peer average,
although much less than the previous year. Of note, much of the
growth has come
from auto lending and acquisitions that increased C&I loans.
To-date, credit
performance has remained stable. Nonetheless, Fitch remains
cautious regarding
C&I lending across the industry which remains very competitive.
Additionally, HBAN has a sizeable indirect auto business, which
is also an area
that has become more competitive. However, HBAN has a long,
established history
of indirect auto lending with strong asset quality measures
through various
credit downturns. The company has continued to originate the
same borrower base
with minimal changes to its underwriting practices.
Nonetheless, Fitch believes there could be a potential
disruption to the current
business model given the CFPB's focus on the indirect auto space
and practices
relating to mark up pricing for dealer relationships.
Although HBAN's capital position has been trending down given
acquisitions, loan
growth and its modest dividend payout ratio, Fitch considers
capital levels to
be adequate given HBAN's improvements its risk profile.
Further, under the 2015
DFAST severely adverse stress scenarios, HBAN's capital position
declined much
less than almost all of its peers. Further, in terms of loan
losses, HBAN had
the lowest level of estimated loan losses under the severely
adverse scenario.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
HBAN has a Support Rating of '5' and Support Rating Floor of
'NF'. In Fitch's
view, HBAN is not systemically important and therefore, the
probability of
support is unlikely. IDRs and VRs do not incorporate any
support.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
HBAN's subordinated debt is notched one below its VR of 'A-'.
The company's
trust preferred securities are notched four below the VR
reflecting two notches
down for loss severity and two notches down for non-performance.
HBAN's
preferred securities are rated five notches below its VR.
Preferred stock is
notched two times from the VR for loss severity, and three times
for
non-performance.
Subordinated debt and other hybrid securities ratings are in
accordance with
Fitch's criteria and assessment of the instruments'
non-performance and loss
severity risk profiles. Thus, these ratings have been affirmed
due to the
affirmation of the VR.
HOLDING COMPANY
HBAN's IDR and VR are equalized with those of its operating
companies and banks,
reflecting its role as the bank holding company, which is
mandated in the U.S.
to act as a source of strength for its bank subsidiaries.
Ratings are also
equalized reflecting the very close correlation between holding
company and
subsidiary default probabilities.
SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANY
The IDRs and VRs of HBAN's bank subsidiaries benefit from the
cross-guarantee
mechanism in the U.S. under FIRREA, and therefore the IDRs and
VRs of Huntington
National Bank are equalized across the group.
LONG- AND SHORT-TERM DEPOSIT RATINGS
HBAN's uninsured deposit ratings are rated one notch higher than
the company's
IDR and senior unsecured debt because U.S. uninsured deposits
benefit from
depositor preference. U.S. depositor preference gives deposit
liabilities
superior recovery prospects in the event of default.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDR, VR, AND SENIOR DEBT
Fitch believes HBAN's ratings do not have ratings upside given
that performance
is in-line with similarly rated peers, coupled with its loan
growth and capital
position.
Although not expected, should HBAN's performance fall below
current levels such
as ROA and NIM for an extended period or credit measures deviate
from its
normalized ranges of 35 basis points (bps) to 55bps, ratings
would come under
pressure.
Additionally, aggressive capital management would also be viewed
negatively. As
of June 30, 2015, HBAN's TCE and CET1 ratio stood at 7.91% and
9.65%,
respectively. Should these measures continue to substantially
decline coupled
with an increase to the company's risk profile, ratings could be
pressured.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
HBAN's Support Rating and Support Rating Floor are sensitive to
Fitch's
assumption around capacity to procure extraordinary support in
case of need.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
The ratings of subordinated debt and other hybrid capital issued
by HBAN and its
subsidiaries are primarily sensitive to any change in HBAN's VR.
HOLDING COMPANY
Should HBAN's holding company begin to exhibit signs of
weakness, demonstrate
trouble accessing the capital markets, or have inadequate cash
flow coverage to
meet near-term obligations, there is the potential that Fitch
could notch the
holding company IDR and VR from the ratings of the operating
companies. This is
viewed as unlikely though for HBAN given the strength of the
holding company
liquidity profile.
SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANY
As the IDRs and VRs of the subsidiaries are equalized with those
of HBAN to
reflect support from their ultimate parent, they are sensitive
to changes in the
parent's propensity to provide support, which Fitch currently
does not expect,
or from changes in HBAN's IDRs.
LONG- AND SHORT-TERM DEPOSIT RATINGS
The ratings of long- and short-term deposits issued by HBAN and
its subsidiaries
are primarily sensitive to any change in HBAN's long- and
short-term IDRs.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings:
Huntington Bancshares, Incorporated
--Long-term IDR at 'A-'; Outlook Stable;
--Short-term IDR at 'F1';
--Viability rating at 'a-';
--Senior Unsecured at 'A-';
--Subordinated debt at 'BBB+';
--Preferred stock at 'BB'.
--Support at '5';
--Support Floor at 'NF'.
Huntington National Bank
--Long-term deposits at 'A';
--Long-term IDR at 'A-'; Outlook Stable;
--Viability rating at 'a-';
--Senior unsecured at 'A-';
--Subordinated debt at 'BBB+';
--Short-term IDR at 'F1';
--Short-term deposits at 'F1';
--Support at5';
--Support Floor at 'NF'.
Huntington Capital I, II
--Preferred stock at 'BB+'.
Sky Financial Capital Trust I-IV
--Preferred stock at 'BB+'.
