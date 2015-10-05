(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, October 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Comerica
Incorporated's
(CMA) ratings at 'A/F1'. The Rating Outlook remains Stable. The
affirmation
reflects the bank's prudent capital management, conservative
risk appetite, and
consistency in financial performance.
The rating action follows a periodic review of the large
regional banking group,
which includes BB&T Corporation (BBT), Capital One Finance
Corporation (COF),
Comerica Incorporated (CMA), Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB),
Huntington Bancshares
Inc. (HBAN), Keycorp (KEY), M&T Bank Corporation (MTB), PNC
Financial Services
Group (PNC), Regions Financial Corporation (RF), SunTrust Banks
Inc. (STI), US
Bancorp (USB), UnionBanCal Corporation (UBC), Wells Fargo &
Company (WFC), and
Zions Bancorporation (ZION).
Company-specific rating rationales for the other banks are
published separately,
and for further discussion of the large regional bank sector in
general, refer
to the special report titled 'Large Regional Bank Periodic
Review,' to be
published shortly.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS, VRs AND SENIOR DEBT
Fitch has affirmed CMA's ratings supported by the company's
above-peer tangible
capital base, sound asset quality measures and consistent
performance.
Capitalization levels are considered a rating strength as well
as consistent
credit performance through various economic cycles. Further,
Fitch considers
CMA's capital management to be conservative given that the
company has
historically managed with higher capital levels than its peers.
CMA's 10-year
average TCE/TA ratio is 8.99% versus the peer group average of
6.84%.
CMA's Rating Outlook remains Stable. Although CMA has a
relatively larger
exposure to energy (8% of total loans) versus its peers, Fitch
believes the
company's long history in energy lending, proven track record
through various
economic downturns and oil price dips, should translate into a
manageable level
problem loans which are expected to be in-line with long-term
nonperforming and
net charge-off (NCO) averages for its energy-related lending.
CMA's NCOs for its
energy loan book peaked at 69bps in 2009.
Fitch anticipates CMA may experience some negative credit
migration due to its
energy exposure. CMA's provisions would likely continue to rise
as a result of
increased classified and/or criticized loans. Its credit
measures are at
historical lows, and some reversion to normalized ranges should
be expected.
Similar to the industry, during the credit crisis CMA faced
credit quality
challenges, but performance remained relatively stable,
reflecting the
predominately commercial composition of the loan book. CMA's C&I
loans are
roughly 57% of total loans, which is the highest share by a wide
margin relative
to large regional peers (on average C&I accounted for 28% of
peers' total
loans). The credit downturn was tied more to real estate assets.
Fitch expects that CMA will continue to operate with a higher
level of capital
versus its peers. As of June 30, 2015, CMA's capital position is
one of the
highest of the peer group. Fitch believes CMA's capital level is
prudent given
the relatively higher risk earning-asset base. Prior to the
credit downturn and
historically, CMA's tangible common equity measures have been
much higher than
other regional banks'.
CMA's earnings continue to lag regional peers given the
prolonged low rate
environment and slow recovery in the economy. Although CMA's
earnings
performance is consistent and reflects a slight improved
year-over-year, its
earnings profile remains in the lower end compared to most
peers.
In Fitch's opinion, given the prolonged rate environment, CMA's
future results
will likely remain in-line with current performance, reflecting
CMA's asset
sensitive balance sheet. However, when rates do rise CMA's
earnings should
benefit more than other peers thereby boosting its current ROA
and NIM.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
CMA has a Support Rating of '5' and Support Rating Floor of
'NF'. In Fitch's
view, CMA is not systemically important and therefore, the
probability of
support is unlikely. The IDRs and VRs do not incorporate any
potential support.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
CMA's subordinated debt is one notch below its VR of 'A-'. The
company's trust
preferred securities are four notches below the VR reflecting
two notches down
for loss severity and two notches down for non-performance.
CMA's preferred
securities are rated five notches below its VR with two notches
for loss
severity and three for non-performance.
CMA's subordinated debt and other hybrid securities ratings are
in accordance
with Fitch's criteria and assessment of the instruments'
non-performance and
loss severity risk profiles. Thus, these ratings have been
affirmed due to the
affirmation of the VR.
HOLDING COMPANY
CMA's IDR and VR are equalized with those of its operating
companies and banks,
reflecting its role as the bank holding company, which is
mandated in the U.S.
to act as a source of strength for its bank subsidiaries. The
ratings are also
equalized reflecting the very close correlation between holding
company and
subsidiary default probabilities.
SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANY
The IDRs and VRs of CMA's bank subsidiaries benefit from the
cross-guarantee
mechanism in the U.S. under FIRREA, and therefore the IDRs and
VRs of Comerica
Bank are equalized across the group.
LONG- AND SHORT-TERM DEPOSIT RATINGS
CMA's uninsured deposit ratings are rated one notch higher than
the company's
IDR and senior unsecured debt, because U.S. uninsured deposits
benefit from
depositor preference. U.S. depositor preference gives deposit
liabilities
superior recovery prospects in the event of default.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDR, VR, AND SENIOR DEBT
CMA's ratings are at the high end of its rating potential given
that financial
performance is marginally in-line with similarly rated financial
institutions.
In Fitch's view, CMA's ratings are likely more sensitive to a
sustained decline
in oil prices given its relatively larger than peer energy
exposures. The
ratings and Outlook are Stable for now, but negative rating
momentum could occur
should credit trends in the energy loan books, such as
nonperforming loans and
NCOs, approach levels above long-term averages for
energy-related lending.
Incorporated in Fitch's expectations is the view that provisions
and classified
and/or criticized inflows will likely increase
Although not anticipated, the ratings could be negatively
affected if CMA were
to reduce capital below peer averages without a corresponding
increase in core
earnings. Further, a payout ratio (including repurchase
activity) exceeding 100%
would also put pressure on current ratings. Additionally, a
change to a more
aggressive business strategy would also be viewed negatively.
Should capital levels be managed well below current levels
without a
corresponding increase in core earnings, negative ratings action
may ensue.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
CMA's Support Rating and Support Rating Floor are sensitive to
the bank's
capacity to procure extraordinary support in case of need.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
The ratings of subordinated debt and other hybrid capital issued
by CMA's and
its subsidiaries are primarily sensitive to any change in CMA's
VR.
HOLDING COMPANY
Should CMA's holding company begin to exhibit signs of weakness,
demonstrate
trouble accessing the capital markets, or have inadequate cash
flow coverage to
meet near-term obligations, there Fitch could notch the holding
company IDR and
VR from the ratings of the operating companies. However, this is
unlikely for
CMA given the strength of the holding company's liquidity
profile.
SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANY
As the IDRs and VRs of the subsidiaries are equalized with those
of CMA to
reflect support from their ultimate parent, they are sensitive
to changes in the
parent's propensity to provide support, which Fitch currently
does not expect,
or from changes in CMA's IDRs.
LONG- AND SHORT-TERM DEPOSIT RATINGS
The ratings of the long- and short-term deposits issued by CMA
and its
subsidiaries are primarily sensitive to any change in CMA's
long- and short-term
IDRs.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings:
Comerica Incorporated
--Long-term IDR at 'A'; Outlook Stable;
--Senior shelf at 'A';
--Senior debt at 'A';
--Subordinated debt at 'A-';
--Viability at 'a';
--Short-term IDR at 'F1';
--Short-term debt at 'F1';
--Support at '5';
--Support floor at 'NF'.
Comerica Bank
--Long-term IDR at 'A'; Outlook Stable;
--Subordinated debt at 'A-';
--Senior debt at 'A';
--Long-term Deposits at 'A+';
--Viability at 'a';
--Short-term IDR at 'F1';
--Short-term Deposits at 'F1';
--Support at '5';
--Support floor at 'NF'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Doriana Gamboa
Director
+1-212-908-0865
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Julie Solar
Senior Director
+1-312-368-5472
Committee Chairperson
Christopher Wolfe
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0771
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com.
