(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, October 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed KeyCorp
(KEY) ratings at
'A-/F1'. The Rating Outlook remains Stable.
The rating action follows a periodic review of the large
regional banking group,
which includes BB&T Corporation (BBT), Capital One Finance
Corporation (COF),
Comerica Incorporated (CMA), Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB),
Huntington Bancshares
Inc. (HBAN), Keycorp (KEY), M&T Bank Corporation (MTB), PNC
Financial Services
Group (PNC), Regions Financial Corporation (RF), SunTrust Banks
Inc. (STI), US
Bancorp (USB), UnionBanCal Corporation (UBC), Wells Fargo &
Company (WFC), and
Zions Bancorporation (ZION).
Company-specific rating rationales for the other banks are
published separately,
and for further discussion of the large regional bank sector in
general, refer
to the special report titled 'Large Regional Bank Periodic
Review,' to be
published shortly.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS, VRs AND SENIOR DEBT
Fitch's affirmation of KEY's Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and
Stable Outlook is
supported by the company's strong capital position, solid asset
quality
performance, diversified revenue mix, and reduced risk profile.
Although
gradually improving, the company's earnings measures fall on the
lower end of
most large regional banks.
Ratings incorporate KEY's strong capital position, which is
amongst the highest
of its peer group with a TCE of 9.86% at the second quarter of
2015 (2Q15) and
CET1 ratio of 10.71%. Additionally, given the company's reduced
risk profile
over the years, credit performance continues to be better than
peers with an
average of net charge-offs (NCOs) of 0.22% and nonperforming
assets (NPAs) of
0.76% over the last five quarters.
Fitch also considers the company's diversified revenue base as a
rating strength
evidenced by noninterest income contributing roughly 44% of
total revenues,
consistently above the peer group average.
KEY's profitability measures tend to fall on the lower-end of
peer averages such
as return on assets (ROA) and net interest margin (NIM) for the
large regional
group although the gap to the peer group averages is closing.
Some of this may
be attributed to the company's above average operating costs and
lower loan
yields given large component of commercial and industrial (C&I)
loans tied to
LIBOR rates. KEY's NIM is also modest, although, positively, the
company has
experienced less NIM compression than some of peers.
Incorporated in the affirmation is that profitability will trend
positively and
pull to peer-averages over time. Further, the company's cost
savings initiatives
should also lead to improvements in profitability.
Fitch also notes that KEY still has about $3.67 billion in its
exit and
discontinued operations portfolio (of which $1.9 billion relates
to student
loans). KEY has reduced this exposure over the last year
thorough loan sales to
third party. Given KEY's focus on core businesses, this is in
line with
expectations. It also helps lessen concerns with the heightened
political
sensitivities for student lending.
The company also has a sizeable home equity book totaling $10.5
billion, of
which 98% branch originated, at 2Q15. Although to date, credit
performance has
been stable, Fitch believes this loan book could be negatively
impacted by the
entry into amortization following the end-of draw period and
higher interest
rates. Offsetting this risk, only 12% of the portfolio comes to
end of the draw
period of the next four years.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
KEY has a Support Rating of '5' and Support Rating Floor of
'NF'. In Fitch's
view, KEY is not systemically important and therefore, the
probability of
support is unlikely. IDRs and VRs do not incorporate any
support.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
KEY's subordinated debt is notched one below its VR of 'A-'. The
company's trust
preferred securities are notched four below the VR reflecting
two notches down
for loss severity and two notches down for non-performance.
KEY's preferred
securities are rated five notches below its VR. Preferred stock
is notched two
times from the VR for loss severity, and three times for
non-performance.
Subordinated debt and other hybrid securities ratings are in
accordance with
Fitch's criteria and assessment of the instruments'
non-performance and loss
severity risk profiles. Thus, these ratings have been affirmed
due to the
affirmation of the VR.
HOLDING COMPANY
KEY's IDR and VR are equalized with those of its operating
companies and banks,
reflecting its role as the bank holding company, which is
mandated in the U.S.
to act as a source of strength for its bank subsidiaries.
Ratings are also
equalized reflecting the very close correlation between holding
company and
subsidiary default probabilities.
SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANY
The IDRs and VRs of KEY's bank subsidiaries benefit from the
cross-guarantee
mechanism in the U.S. under FIRREA, and therefore the IDRs and
VRs of Huntington
National Bank are equalized across the group.
LONG- AND SHORT-TERM DEPOSIT RATINGS
KEY's uninsured deposit ratings are rated one notch higher than
the company's
IDR and senior unsecured debt because U.S. uninsured deposits
benefit from
depositor preference. U.S. depositor preference gives deposit
liabilities
superior recovery prospects in the event of default.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDR, VR, AND SENIOR DEBT
Fitch believes that KEY's current ratings are at the high-end of
its rating
potential given that financial performance lags similarly rated
large regional
peers although the gap is narrowing. However, KEY's relatively
strong capital
position, reduced risk profile, solid asset quality and
diversified business mix
continue to support its rating.
Negative rating action could ensue should the company take a
more aggressive
approach to capital management such as a rapid decline of
capital that is not
offset with improved earnings generation and retention.
Additionally, unexpected changes to current business strategy or
key executive
management, a declining trend in operating performance would
also be viewed
negatively.
KEY has been active with acquisitions such as Pacific Capital,
purchasing credit
portfolio, bank branches. To date, acquisitions have been modest
in size and
manageable. Should KEY's future acquisition activity be of
material size and/or
appear to be out of line with current strategies, ratings would
be reviewed.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
KEY's Support Rating and Support Rating Floor are sensitive to
Fitch's
assumption around capacity to procure extraordinary support in
case of need.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
The ratings of subordinated debt and other hybrid capital issued
by KEY and its
subsidiaries are primarily sensitive to any change in KEY's VR.
HOLDING COMPANY
Should KEY's holding company begin to exhibit signs of weakness,
demonstrate
trouble accessing the capital markets, or have inadequate cash
flow coverage to
meet near-term obligations, there is the potential that Fitch
could notch the
holding company IDR and VR from the ratings of the operating
companies. This is
viewed as unlikely though for KEY given the strength of the
holding company
liquidity profile.
SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANY
As the IDRs and VRs of the subsidiaries are equalized with those
of KEY to
reflect support from their ultimate parent, they are sensitive
to changes in the
parent's propensity to provide support, which Fitch currently
does not expect,
or from changes in KEY IDRs.
LONG- AND SHORT-TERM DEPOSIT RATINGS
The ratings of long- and short-term deposits issued by KEY and
its subsidiaries
are primarily sensitive to any change in KEY's long- and
short-term IDRs.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings:
KeyCorp
--Long-term IDR at 'A-'; Outlook Stable;
--Short-term IDR at 'F1';
--Viability at 'a-';
--Senior debt at 'A-';
--Subordinated debt at 'BBB+';
--Preferred stock at 'BB';
--Short-term debt at 'F1';
--Support at '5';
--Support Floor at 'NF'.
KeyBank NA
--Long-term IDR at 'A-'; Outlook Stable;
--Short-term IDR at 'F1';
--Viability at 'a-';
--Long-term deposits at 'A';
--Senior debt at 'A-';
--Subordinated debt at 'BBB+';
--Short-term deposits at 'F1';
--Support at '5';
--Support Floor at 'NF'.
Key Corporate Capital, Inc.
--Long-term IDR at 'A-'; Outlook Stable;
--Short-term IDR at 'F1'.
KeyCorp Capital I - III
--Preferred stock at 'BB+'
