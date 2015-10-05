(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, October 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
ratings of CBL &
Associates Properties, Inc. (NYSE: CBL) and its operating
partnership, CBL &
Associates Limited Partnership (collectively, CBL) including
CBL's 'BBB-'
long-term IDR. The Rating Outlook is Stable. A full list of
rating actions
follows at the end of the release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings reflect CBL's large, well-diversified portfolio of
predominantly
regional mall assets, appropriate fixed-charge coverage for the
rating, and
adequate financial flexibility supported by a growing pool of
unencumbered
assets.
These strengths are tempered by challenging cash flow growth
prospects in CBL's
lower-productivity malls, slightly high leverage for the rating,
expected
weakening in unencumbered asset coverage of unsecured debt,
uncertain access to
the unsecured bond market and execution risk associated with the
company's asset
repositioning strategy over the next several years.
The company has limited downside headroom in the 'BBB-' rating
if negative
credit events occur, such as a modest increase in leverage,
weakening in the
coverage of unsecured debt by unencumbered assets, the inability
of the company
to reduce secured debt via unsecured bond issuances and a
reduction in the
company's liquidity coverage ratio. Negative momentum could also
result from
sector-specific headwinds such as further deterioration in the
liquidity or
financeability of 'B' malls.
'ONLY GAME IN TOWN' STRATEGY
The average CBL property is located 25 miles from its nearest
major competitor
and 91% of mall net operating income (NOI) is derived from
market-dominant or
only game in town malls. This middle-market strategy creates NOI
stability and
provides barriers to entry given the modest populations in these
regions
generally do not support multiple regional malls or major retail
centers. The
company's ongoing redevelopment strategy also enhances asset
quality and deters
new competition from entering respective markets. Nonetheless,
Fitch does
consider whether other forms of retail such as big-box, outlets
and e-commerce
could increasingly act as a form of competition to 'only game in
town' malls
thereby pressuring same-store net operating income (SSNOI) in
future periods.
SOLID DIVERSITY BY GEOGRAPHY AND TENANT
St. Louis is CBL's largest market at only 7.8% of 2014 revenues,
while the top
five markets generated 20.3% of revenues. L Brands, Inc. is the
company's
largest tenant, having generated 3.3% of annualized revenues at
June 30, 2015
with the top 10 generating only 20%. Further, more than 71% of
revenues are
generated from tenants that individually contribute less than 1%
of annual
revenue. This granularity insulates CBL's cash flows from large
swings due to
regional economic weakness and credit risk at the tenant level.
STRONGER PERFORMANCE RELATIVE TO 'B-MALL' PEERS
CBL's SSNOI growth underperformed mall REITs broadly by 150
basis points (bps)
on average over the past 10 years (1% vs. 2.5%).
Underperformance has been
somewhat secular though, as broader 'Class B' operators have
underperformed
'Class A' landlords by 250 bps during this span, highlighting
the lower growth
prospects and recent operational challenges for
lower-productivity centers.
However, CBL outperformed 'B' mall peers by 120 bps, attributed
to CBL's 'only
game in town' strategy and strong franchise value.
GROWTH AUGEMENTED BY TENANT REPLACEMENT STRATEGY & TEMPERED BY
OCCUPANCY LOSSES
Small-shop leasing spreads for stabilized malls increased 12.6%
during 2014 and
9.8% for 1H'15, driven by a 32.8% improvement on new leases and
3.6% on renewals
for the six months ended June 30, 2015. CBL's tenant replacement
strategy drove
outsized growth on new leases, replacing weaker-performing
retailers on
short-term, percentage-heavy rents with tenants generating
higher sales
productivity. Fitch views this strategy favorably despite the
downtime that can
arise prior to new tenants occupying the space.
Despite good releasing spreads, the company's portfolio has
recently suffered
from vacancies due to inline tenant bankruptcies. This dynamic
partially weighed
on the relatively soft 0.4% SSNOI growth for 1H'15. Fitch
expects 1% SSNOI
growth in both 2015 and 2016, respectively, driven by the
commencement of new
leases signed in 2014 and 2015 and contractual rent escalators,
offset by tenant
vacancies.
INVESTMENT-GRADE CREDIT METRICS; SLIGHTLY HIGH LEVERAGE
CBL's leverage was 6.6x at June 30, 2015, as compared with 6.6x
and 6.7x as of
Dec. 31, 2014 and 2013, respectively. Headline LTM leverage is
elevated due to
the acquisition of Mayfaire Town Center towards the end of
2Q'15. Pro forma for
the acquisition, leverage is 6.5x. Fitch expects that leverage
will remain in
the high 6.0x's into 2017, driven by low single-digit SSNOI
growth and asset
sales, offset by (re)development spending. Fitch defines
leverage as debt net of
readily available cash divided by recurring operating EBITDA.
Fixed-charge coverage was 2.2x for the trailing 12 months (TTM)
ended June 30,
2015, and Fitch expects it to remain around this level over the
next 12-24
months. Fitch defines fixed-charge coverage as recurring
operating EBITDA, less
recurring capital expenditures and straight-line rent
adjustments, divided by
total interest incurred and preferred dividends.
EVOLVING ACCESS TO UNSECURED DEBT CAPITAL
CBL raised $300 million via an unsecured bond offering in
October 2014 and $450
million via its inaugural unsecured bond offering in November
2013, and Fitch
expects the company will attempt to access the bond market
annually to repay
secured debt. However, the company's announcement on Sept. 29,
2015 that it
elected not to proceed with an announced unsecured bond offering
due to market
conditions highlights challenges of REITs that own less favored
portfolios in
more volatile credit market environments. The inability or
unwillingness of the
company to access the unsecured bond market on a consistent
basis could have
negative implications on the company's ratings or Outlook. CBL's
persistently
above average line of credit balances makes it increasingly more
impacted by its
ability to access the unsecured and secured bond markets.
The company's secured debt/total debt ratio declined to 65.7% at
June 30, 2015
from 69.9% and 76.4% as of Dec. 31, 2014 and Dec. 31, 2013,
respectively. Fitch
expects the ratio will decline to below 50% by year-end 2016 as
the company
continues to unencumber its real estate portfolio, improving
financial
flexibility.
ENHANCED UNENCUMBERED ASSET POOL; WEAKENING UA/UD COVERAGE
Fitch expects CBL to continue to unencumber properties
encompassing over $1.8
billion of gross asset value during 2015-2017, furthering the
company's strategy
to grow and improve the asset quality in the unencumbered pool.
Unencumbered
assets (calculated using a stressed 9% cap rate on 2Q'15
unencumbered NOI)
covered net unsecured debt by 1.9x at June 30, 2015, which is
slightly low for
the rating. Fitch expects that coverage will decline through
2017 to
approximately 1.7x as the company unencumbers higher-leveraged
assets, below
Fitch's 2x sensitivity for negative momentum.
SECURED MATURITIES WEIGH ON LIQUIDITY
CBL's base case liquidity ratio of 0.8x through 2016-end is
slightly low for the
rating and constrained by more than $500 million of 2016 pro
rata mortgage
maturities, which Fitch expects will be refinanced with
unsecured debt. Fitch
defines liquidity coverage as sources of liquidity divided by
uses of liquidity.
Sources of liquidity include unrestricted cash, availability
under unsecured
revolving credit facilities, and projected retained cash flow
from operating
activities after dividends. Uses of liquidity include pro-rata
debt maturities,
expected recurring capital expenditures, and remaining
development costs.
ELEVATED LINE OF CREDIT USAGE
CBL's lines of credit have been 52% drawn on average since 2004
compared to 30%
for the broader REIT sector, and was 35% drawn as of June 30,
2015. Fitch does
not expect the elevated balance to impact credit quality in the
near term,
presuming an accommodating capital markets environment that
would enable the
company to reduce outstanding balances. The company's tolerance
for higher line
of credit borrowings indicates more aggressive financial
policies, and liquidity
risk would be materially amplified in a less hospitable debt
financing market
similar to late 2008-2009.
ASSET SALES STRATEGY FACES EXECUTION RISK
CBL's asset repositioning strategy initially targeted 21 mature
lower-growth
assets with an estimated portfolio value of $1.0-1.25 billion,
representing
approximately 15% of total NOI. The pace of the company's
divestitures has been
relatively slow, as the company has only sold $42.7 million of
assets (four
properties) since announcing the disposition program in April
2014. Acquisition
demand for 'B' malls is uncertain, and Fitch expects that an
accommodating
secured financing environment will be necessary to enable
dispositions.
PREFERRED STOCK NOTCHING
The two-notch differential between CBL's IDR and preferred stock
rating is
consistent with Fitch's criteria for corporate entities with an
IDR of 'BBB-'.
Based on Fitch's research on 'Treatment and Notching of Hybrids
in Nonfinancial
Corporate and REIT Credit Analysis', available on Fitch's
website at
'www.fitchratings.com', these preferred securities are deeply
subordinated and
have loss absorption elements that would likely result in poor
recoveries in the
event of a corporate default.
STABLE OUTLOOK
The Stable Outlook is driven by Fitch's expectation that CBL's
credit profile
will remain appropriate for the rating, although Fitch
anticipates that CBL
could breach one or more of the negative rating sensitivities
noted below under
'Rating Sensitivities.'
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for CBL include:
--SSNOI growth of approximately 1% in 2015, followed by 1%
annual growth in
2016-2017;
--Development/redevelopment spend of $250-330 million annually
in 2015-2017. The
weighted average initial yield on cost for projects coming
online is
approximately 8%;
--$150 million of non-core asset sales for the remainder of
2015, followed by
$40 million in the aggregate in 2016-2017. The forecasted
capitalization rate is
7-9% given the lower-productivity nature of the assets;
--Recurring capital expenditures of $100 million annually in
2015-2017,
reflecting the reduced real estate footprint given
aforementioned asset sales.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The following factors may have a negative impact on the
company's ratings and/or
Outlook:
--Failure to execute the asset repositioning strategy as a
result of weaker
liquidity in, or unattractive valuations of lower-tier
properties;
--Fitch's expectation of leverage sustaining above 7.0x
(headline leverage at
June 30, 2015 was 6.6x and 6.5x pro forma for June 2015 Mayfaire
acquisition);
--Fitch's expectation of fixed-charge coverage sustaining below
1.8x (coverage
for the TTM ended June 30, 2015 was 2.2x);
--Reduced financial flexibility stemming from sustained high
secured leverage
and/or significant utilization under lines of credit;
--Failure to maintain unencumbered asset coverage of unsecured
debt (based on a
stressed 9% cap rate) around 2.0x (coverage was 1.9x as of June
30, 2015).
While Fitch does not envision positive rating momentum in the
near term, the
following factors may have a positive impact on CBL's ratings
and/or Outlook:
--Fitch's expectation of leverage sustaining below 6.0x;
--Fitch's expectation of fixed-charge coverage sustaining above
2.5x.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings:
CBL & Associates Properties, Inc.
--Long-term IDR at 'BBB-';
--Preferred stock at 'BB'.
CBL & Associates Limited Partnership
--Long-term IDR at 'BBB-';
--Senior unsecured lines of credit at 'BBB-';
--Senior unsecured term loans at 'BBB-';
--Senior unsecured notes at 'BBB-'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
