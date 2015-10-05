(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, October 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded M&T Bank
Corporation's
(MTB) Long-term IDRs and VR to 'A' from 'A-'. The Rating Outlook
is Stable.
The rating action follows a periodic review of the large
regional banking group,
which includes BB&T Corporation (BBT), Capital One Finance
Corporation (COF),
Comerica Incorporated (CMA), Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB),
Huntington Bancshares
Inc. (HBAN), Keycorp (KEY), M&T Bank Corporation (MTB), PNC
Financial Services
Group (PNC), Regions Financial Corporation (RF), SunTrust Banks
Inc. (STI), US
Bancorp (USB), UnionBanCal Corporation (UBC), Wells Fargo &
Company (WFC), and
Zions Bancorporation (ZION).
Company-specific rating rationales for the other banks are
published separately,
and for further discussion of the large regional bank sector in
general, refer
to the special report titled 'Large Regional Bank Periodic
Review,' to be
published shortly.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS, VRs AND SENIOR DEBT
MTB's rating upgrade is supported by the company's idiosyncratic
strengths such
as its improving capital position, consistent and solid
performance during a
difficult operating environment and through various economic
downturns.
Additionally, Fitch views the company's strong franchise,
veteran management
team, and good revenue diversification favorably.
Fitch views the company's core strengths and profile solidly
in-line with other
'A' rated peers. Although MTB's experienced an unusual delay to
get the Hudson
City (Hudson) transaction closed and still has its written
agreement due to
BSA/AML in place, Fitch believes these two events are neutral to
its 'A' rating.
Fitch notes that MTB has continued to build its capital compared
to its
historical levels and is in-line with similarly-rated peers.
MTB's tangible
common equity ratio stood at 8.45% versus 6.41% 10-year average.
While MTB's
capital level is better than its past history, in Fitch's view,
capital ratios
will tend to fall on the lower-end of the large regional peer
group averages.
However, Fitch's believes the company's strong equity
generation, good asset
quality performance through various credit cycles, solid
reserves when compared
to net charge-offs (NCOs) and moderate dividend payout help
offset the company's
leaner capital position.
MTB's core earnings profile is considered to be one of the
strongest of its peer
group with no support from reserve release. Further, MTB is one
of the most
consistent performers as its profitability measures have seen
less volatility
than most of its large regional peers.
Credit performance has also been consistently solid, despite the
company's large
exposure to commercial real-estate assets (41% of total loans
versus large
regional peer average of 19% as of June 30, 2015). MTB's NCO's
and NPAs measures
have been superior versus most of its peer group through
numerous economic and
real estate downturns; evidence of the strong credit culture at
the company.
Additionally, Fitch believes the company's reserve coverage also
provides good
support given loss history.
Further, Fitch considers MTB's management team to be a rating
strength given the
stable, average tenure of 20+ years with the company. Further,
despite a history
of acquisitions, board composition has not changed dramatically.
Roughly 15% of
MTB's ownership is held by management and employees of the
company, which
creates a strong alignment between management and shareholders
interest.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
MTB has a Support Rating of '5' and Support Rating Floor of
'NF'. In Fitch's
view, MTB is not systemically important and therefore, the
probability of
support is unlikely. IDRs and VRs do not incorporate any
support.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
MTB subordinated debt is one notch below its VR. The company's
trust preferred
securities are four notches below the VR; two notches down for
loss severity and
two notches down for non-performance. MTB's preferred securities
are rated five
notches below its VR; two notches for loss severity and three
for
non-performance.
Subordinated debt and other hybrid securities ratings are in
accordance with
Fitch's criteria and assessment of the instruments'
non-performance and loss
severity risk profiles. These ratings have been upgraded one
notch due to the
VR's upgrade.
HOLDING COMPANY
MTB's IDR and VR are equalized with those of its operating
companies and banks,
reflecting its role as the bank holding company, which is
mandated in the U.S.
to act as a source of strength for its bank subsidiaries. The
ratings are also
equalized and reflect the very close correlation between holding
company and
subsidiary default probabilities.
SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANY
The IDRs and VRs of MTB's bank subsidiaries benefit from the
cross-guarantee
mechanism in the U.S. under FIRREA, and therefore the IDRs and
VRs of
Manufacturers and Traders Trust Co were also upgraded and are
equalized across
the group.
LONG- AND SHORT-TERM DEPOSIT RATINGS
MTB's uninsured deposit ratings were also upgraded as they are
rated one notch
higher than the company's IDR and senior unsecured debt, because
U.S. uninsured
deposits benefit from depositor preference. U.S. depositor
preference gives
deposit liabilities superior recovery prospects in the event of
default
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDR, VR, AND SENIOR DEBT
Following MTB's upgrade, ratings are at the high end of the
range given
performance and profile of the company. Although not envisioned
over the rating
horizon, MTB's ratings could have positive momentum should it
develop a more
diversified franchise through strengthening its consumer/retail
penetration and
product offerings along with further geographic diversification
of its
commercial lending book, while successfully integrating Hudson
City. This would
also entail maintaining peer leading profitability and asset
quality measures.
Incorporated in the rating upgrade is the view that MTB will not
incur any
material regulatory fines and/or restrictions related to its
BSA/AML written
agreement. Additionally, MTB will be in full compliance with the
regulatory
order's remediation actions, which should lead to the written
agreement being
lifted.
Conversely, negative rating drivers would be a more aggressive
approach to
capital management, and/or announcing an acquisition in the near
term given the
sizeable Hudson City transaction. In addition, unexpected
changes to current
business strategy or key executive management would also be
viewed negatively.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
MTB's Support Rating and Support Rating Floor are sensitive to
Fitch's
assumption around capacity to procure extraordinary support in
case of need.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
The ratings of subordinated debt and other hybrid capital issued
by MTB and its
subsidiaries are primarily sensitive to any change in MTB's VR.
HOLDING COMPANY
Should MTB's holding company begin to exhibit signs of weakness,
demonstrate
trouble accessing the capital markets, or have inadequate cash
flow coverage to
meet near-term obligations, Fitch could potentially notch the
holding company's
IDR and VR from the ratings of the operating companies. However,
this is
unlikely for MTB given the strength of the holding company's
liquidity profile.
SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANY
As the IDRs and VRs of the subsidiaries are equalized with those
of MTB to
reflect support from their ultimate parent, they are sensitive
to changes in the
parent's propensity to provide support, which Fitch currently
does not expect,
or from changes in MTB's IDRs.
LONG- AND SHORT-TERM DEPOSIT RATINGS
The ratings of the long- and short-term deposits issued by MTB
and its
subsidiaries are primarily sensitive to any change in MTB's
long- and short-term
IDRs.
Fitch has upgraded and revised the Rating Outlook to Stable from
Positive for
the following ratings:
M&T Bank Corporation
--Long-term IDR to 'A' from 'A-'; Outlook Stable;
--Viability to 'a' from 'a-';
--Preferred stock to 'BB+' from 'BB'.
Manufacturers and Traders Trust Co
--Long-term IDR to 'A' from 'A-'; Outlook Stable;
--Viability to 'a' from 'a-';
--Senior unsecured debt to 'A' from 'A-';
--Subordinated debt to 'A-' from 'BBB+';
--Long-term deposits to 'A+' from 'A'.
Wilmington Trust, N.A. (formerly M&T Bank, NA)
--Long-term IDR to 'A' from 'A-'; Outlook Stable;
--Viability to 'a' from 'a-';
--Long-term deposits to 'A+' from 'A'.
Wilmington Trust Corporation
--Long-term IDR to 'A' from 'A-'; Outlook Stable;
--Subordinated debt to 'A-' from 'BBB+';
--Viability to 'a' from 'a-'.
Wilmington Trust Company
--Long-term IDR to 'A' from 'A-'; Outlook Stable;
--Viability to 'a' from 'a-'.
Provident (MD) Capital Trust I
--Preferred stock to 'BBB-' from 'BB+'.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings:
M&T Bank Corporation
--Short-term IDR at 'F1';
--Support at '5';
--Support floor 'NF'.
Manufacturers and Traders Trust Co
--Short-term IDR at 'F1';
--Short-term deposits at 'F1';
--Support at '5';
--Support floor 'NF'.
Wilmington Trust, N.A. (formerly M&T Bank, NA)
--Short-term IDR at 'F1';
--Short-term deposits at 'F1';
--Support at '5';
--Support floor 'NF'.
Wilmington Trust Corporation
--Short-term IDR at 'F1';
--Support at '5';
--Support floor at `NF'.
Wilmington Trust Company
--Short-term IDR at 'F1';
--Support at '5';
--Support floor at 'NF'.
The following rating is withdrawn:
Provident Bankshares Corp.
--Preferred stock at 'BB'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Doriana Gamboa
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0865
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Julie Solar
Senior Director
+1-312-368-5472
Committee Chairperson
Christopher Wolfe
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0771
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria
Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 20 Mar 2015)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=991808
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.