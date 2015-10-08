(The following statement was released by the rating agency) JAKARTA, October 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings Indonesia has assigned Indonesia-based PT BII Finance Center's (BIIF; AA+(idn)/Stable) senior unsecured debt programme of up to IDR5trn a National Long-Term Rating of 'AA+(idn)' and a National Short-Term Rating of 'F1+(idn)'. Fitch has also assigned the first tranche of bonds to be issued under the programme - IDR500bn of senior unsecured bonds I/2015 with a maturity of up to five years - a National Long-Term rating of 'AA+(idn)'. 'AA' National Ratings denote expectations of low default risk relative to other issuers or obligations in the same country. However, changes in circumstances or economic conditions may affect the capacity for timely repayment to a greater degree than is the case for financial commitments denoted by a higher rated category. 'F1' National Short-Term Ratings indicate the strongest capacity for timely payment of financial commitments relative to other issuers or obligations in the same country. On Fitch's National Rating scale, this rating is assigned to the lowest default risk relative to others in the same country. Where the liquidity profile is particularly strong, a "+" is added to the assigned rating. KEY RATING DRIVERS The bonds are rated at the same level as BIIF's National Long-Term and Short-Term Ratings in accordance with Fitch criteria. BIIF's ratings reflect strong support from its parent PT Bank Internasional Indonesia Tbk (BII, AAA(idn)/Stable), and ultimate parent Malayan Banking Berhad (Maybank, A-/Negative), if needed. Fitch views BIIF as a strategically important subsidiary of BII because of their strong linkages. The view is reinforced by the parent's full ownership of and name sharing with the subsidiary, strong operational alignment between the two and provision of funding support by the parent to the subsidiary. RATING SENSITIVITIES Any changes in BIIF's National Ratings would affect the issue ratings. Any weakening in the propensity or ability of BII and, ultimately, Maybank to support BIIF would put pressure on its National Ratings. Rating upside could arise if BIIF is perceived to have become even more important to BII and Maybank, along with further evidence of seamless integration between BIIF and BII, and of continued parental support. Contacts: Primary Analyst Iwan Wisaksana Director +62 21 2988 6807 PT Fitch Ratings Indonesia DBS Bank Tower 24th Floor, Suite 2403 Jl. Prof. Dr. Satrio Kav 3-5 Jakarta, Indonesia 12940 Committee Chairperson Jonathan Lee Senior Director +886 2 8175 7601 Date of Relevant Rating Committee: 14 April 2015 Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com. Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative measure of creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively low international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for such ratings. The best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are rated only relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use mainly by local investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of an identifier for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(idn)' for National ratings in Indonesia. Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally comparable. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria Global Non-Bank Financial Institutions Rating Criteria (pub. 28 Apr 2015) here National Scale Ratings Criteria (pub. 30 Oct 2013) here Additional Disclosures Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ail=31 ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.