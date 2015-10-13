(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, October 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in a new report
that Cypriot banks
face the challenge of managing down their exceptionally large
problem loan
volumes amid a still weak economic environment. The Cypriot
economy is set to
recover gradually after several years of recession but the
operating environment
for the banking sector is still weak, with high unemployment and
muted prospects
for the property market.
The full lifting of capital controls and the approval of the new
foreclosure and
insolvency frameworks in April 2015 marked the completion of the
deep
restructuring process that the Cypriot banking sector has
undergone since March
2013. However, Bank of Cyprus' and Hellenic Bank's viability
remains at risk
from their elevated non-performing exposures, which accounted
for 62% and 58% of
their end-1H15 gross loans respectively.
The insolvency law reform approved by the Cypriot parliament in
April 2015
should facilitate corporate debt restructurings and accelerate
repossession
processes. However, the effectiveness of the reform is still
subject to
implementation risks, largely related to the political will to
allocate the
necessary resources, monitor the progress made and readjust the
framework if
required. We believe that the benefits of the reform will only
feed through in
the form of material reductions of problem loan volumes over the
medium term.
Sector deposits have remained broadly stable since the Cypriot
authorities
removed all the remaining restrictions on the free movement of
capital from the
country in April 2015. The banks' equity raisings have helped to
restore
investor confidence and Cyprus has maintained its tax-related
attractiveness as
an international investment platform. However, reliance on
foreign-related
deposits remains high and makes the banking sector vulnerable to
economic and
political instability in other countries, primarily Russia and
Greece and to
fluctuations in foreign investor confidence in Cyprus.
The full report, 'Cypriot Banks in the Aftermath of a Deep
Restructuring', is
available on www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the link above.
