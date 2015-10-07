(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
BANGKOK, October 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings (Thailand) has
resolved the Rating
Watch Evolving on Asia Plus Group Holdings Public Company
Limited (ASP). ASP's
National Long-Term Rating is affirmed at 'A-(tha)' with a Stable
Outlook and its
National Short-Term Rating is affirmed at 'F2(tha)'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Fitch believes the ASP group is highly operationally integrated
and there is no
material change to the consolidated credit profile or risk
appetite of ASP
following the revamp of the group holding structure. The
securities subsidiary,
Asia Plus Securities Limited (ASPS), is fully owned by ASP and
shares a name and
logo with its parent. ASP and ASPS also share a majority of
board members.
Funding and liquidity are centrally managed by the holding
company and Fitch
understands there is no regulatory restriction on intra-group
funding between
each subsidiary and the holding company.
ASP has a sound domestic securities franchise operating without
direct
partnership with commercial banks. Its share of the securities
brokerage market
by trading volume dropped slightly to 3.4% in 1H15 from 3.8% in
2014 amid strong
competition in the industry. The company has maintained its
average commission
rate at 0.17% in 2014, higher than the industry average of
0.14%. In addition,
ASP has a well-diversified revenue structure with non-brokerage
revenue
(investment banking, trading and asset management) accounting
for about 40% of
the company's total revenue in 1H15.
ASP's financial performance remains sound and is likely to
continue, albeit with
some volatility. Its annualised ROE was 15.4% in 1H15 (2014:
18.3%). The
company's diversified revenue sources should continue to support
stable
profitability. ASP's leverage is manageable with its
equity-to-asset ratio at
46%, while the holding company's double leverage ratio (defined
as equity
investments in subsidiaries plus intangibles, divided by common
equity) remains
acceptable at 105%.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Material sustained weakening in key financial performance ratios
could lead to
negative rating action. A shift in strategy towards more risky
businesses could
also have a negative impact on the ratings.
A sustained solid financial performance through the industry
cycles while
maintaining a sound franchise may lead to a rating upgrade.
However, this is
unlikely in the short term given the increasing competition in
Thailand's
securities industry.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Trin Siriwutiset
Associate Director
+662 108 0154
Fitch Ratings (Thailand) Limited
Park Ventures, Level 17
57 Wireless Road, Lumpini
Patumwan, Bangkok 10330
Secondary Analyst
Patchara Sarayudh
Director
+662 108 0152
Committee Chairperson
Jonathan Lee
Senior Director
+886 2 8175 7601
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Note to Editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(tha)' for National
ratings in Thailand.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
