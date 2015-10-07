(The following statement was released by the rating agency) BANGKOK, October 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings (Thailand) has resolved the Rating Watch Evolving on Asia Plus Group Holdings Public Company Limited (ASP). ASP's National Long-Term Rating is affirmed at 'A-(tha)' with a Stable Outlook and its National Short-Term Rating is affirmed at 'F2(tha)'. KEY RATING DRIVERS Fitch believes the ASP group is highly operationally integrated and there is no material change to the consolidated credit profile or risk appetite of ASP following the revamp of the group holding structure. The securities subsidiary, Asia Plus Securities Limited (ASPS), is fully owned by ASP and shares a name and logo with its parent. ASP and ASPS also share a majority of board members. Funding and liquidity are centrally managed by the holding company and Fitch understands there is no regulatory restriction on intra-group funding between each subsidiary and the holding company. ASP has a sound domestic securities franchise operating without direct partnership with commercial banks. Its share of the securities brokerage market by trading volume dropped slightly to 3.4% in 1H15 from 3.8% in 2014 amid strong competition in the industry. The company has maintained its average commission rate at 0.17% in 2014, higher than the industry average of 0.14%. In addition, ASP has a well-diversified revenue structure with non-brokerage revenue (investment banking, trading and asset management) accounting for about 40% of the company's total revenue in 1H15. ASP's financial performance remains sound and is likely to continue, albeit with some volatility. Its annualised ROE was 15.4% in 1H15 (2014: 18.3%). The company's diversified revenue sources should continue to support stable profitability. ASP's leverage is manageable with its equity-to-asset ratio at 46%, while the holding company's double leverage ratio (defined as equity investments in subsidiaries plus intangibles, divided by common equity) remains acceptable at 105%. RATING SENSITIVITIES Material sustained weakening in key financial performance ratios could lead to negative rating action. A shift in strategy towards more risky businesses could also have a negative impact on the ratings. A sustained solid financial performance through the industry cycles while maintaining a sound franchise may lead to a rating upgrade. However, this is unlikely in the short term given the increasing competition in Thailand's securities industry. Contact: Primary Analyst Trin Siriwutiset Associate Director +662 108 0154 Fitch Ratings (Thailand) Limited Park Ventures, Level 17 57 Wireless Road, Lumpini Patumwan, Bangkok 10330 Secondary Analyst Patchara Sarayudh Director +662 108 0152 Committee Chairperson Jonathan Lee Senior Director +886 2 8175 7601 Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com. Note to Editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative measure of creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively low international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for such ratings. The best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are rated only relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use mainly by local investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of an identifier for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(tha)' for National ratings in Thailand. Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally comparable. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Global Non-Bank Financial Institutions Rating Criteria (pub. 28 Apr 2015) here National Scale Ratings Criteria (pub. 30 Oct 2013) here Additional Disclosures Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ail=31 ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.