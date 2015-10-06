(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
PARIS, October 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed AEGON Bank
NV's Long-term
Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A-'. The Outlook is Stable.
A full list of rating actions is available at the end of this
rating action
commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
AEGON Bank's IDRs and Support Rating are driven by potential
support from its
ultimate 100% owner, AEGON NV (AEGON, A/Stable). Fitch's view is
driven by AEGON
Bank's role within the group, which complements AEGON's
insurance activities in
the Netherlands, the bank's deep integration with the parent,
common branding
and reputational risks for AEGON in case of subsidiary's
default. The bank's
small size means its contribution to, and importance for,
AEGON's overall
franchise is limited, which results in the one-notch difference
between the
parent's and subsidiary's ratings.
AEGON Bank's Short-term IDR of 'F2' is the lower of the two
options mapping to
the 'A-' Long-term IDR. This is driven by Fitch's view that
given its parent is
not a bank, liquidity fungibility within the group could be
somewhat constrained
and more dependent on the bank's liquidity management.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
AEGON Bank's ratings are likely to move in tandem with AEGON's
ratings. AEGON
Bank's ratings are also sensitive to changes in Fitch's view of
the role of the
bank in the group.
The rating actions are as follows:
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F2'
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Olivia Perney Guillot
Senior Director
+33 144 29 91 74
Fitch France S.A.S
60 rue de Monceau,
75008 Paris
Secondary Analyst
Bjorn Norrman
Director
+44 20 3530 1330
Committee Chairperson
Jens Hallen
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1336
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
