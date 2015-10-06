(The following statement was released by the rating agency) PARIS, October 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed AEGON Bank NV's Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A-'. The Outlook is Stable. A full list of rating actions is available at the end of this rating action commentary. KEY RATING DRIVERS AEGON Bank's IDRs and Support Rating are driven by potential support from its ultimate 100% owner, AEGON NV (AEGON, A/Stable). Fitch's view is driven by AEGON Bank's role within the group, which complements AEGON's insurance activities in the Netherlands, the bank's deep integration with the parent, common branding and reputational risks for AEGON in case of subsidiary's default. The bank's small size means its contribution to, and importance for, AEGON's overall franchise is limited, which results in the one-notch difference between the parent's and subsidiary's ratings. AEGON Bank's Short-term IDR of 'F2' is the lower of the two options mapping to the 'A-' Long-term IDR. This is driven by Fitch's view that given its parent is not a bank, liquidity fungibility within the group could be somewhat constrained and more dependent on the bank's liquidity management. RATING SENSITIVITIES AEGON Bank's ratings are likely to move in tandem with AEGON's ratings. AEGON Bank's ratings are also sensitive to changes in Fitch's view of the role of the bank in the group. The rating actions are as follows: Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Stable Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F2' Support Rating affirmed at '1' Contact: Primary Analyst Olivia Perney Guillot Senior Director +33 144 29 91 74 Fitch France S.A.S 60 rue de Monceau, 75008 Paris Secondary Analyst Bjorn Norrman Director +44 20 3530 1330 Committee Chairperson Jens Hallen Senior Director +44 20 3530 1336 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 20 Mar 2015) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here _id=991848 Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ail=31 ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.