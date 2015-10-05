(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/WARSAW, October 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has today
revised ProCredit Bank
(Macedonia)'s (PCBM) Outlook to Negative from Stable. At the
same time, the
agency affirmed the bank's ratings at Long- and Short-term
foreign and local
currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) 'BBB-'/'F3', and at
Support '2'. The 'b+'
Viability Rating was not affected by this rating action. A full
list of the
ratings is available at the end of this rating action
commentary.
The rating action follows Fitch's revision of the Outlook on the
Macedonian
sovereign rating (see 'Fitch Revises Macedonia's Outlook to
Negative, Affirms at
'BB+' dated 21 August 2015 on www.fitchratings.com).
KEY RATING DRIVERS
PCBM's IDRs and Support Rating are driven by potential support
from its parent,
ProCredit Holding AG & Co. KGaA (PCH, BBB/Stable). The support
considerations
take into account the 100% ownership, common branding, close
parental
integration and a track record of timely capital and liquidity
support to group
banks from PCH. Absent of Country Ceiling constraints, these
considerations are
typically reflected in a one notch differential between the
rating of the
parent, PCH, and that of PCBM.
PCH's ratings are based on Fitch's view of the support it could
expect to
receive from its core international financial institution (IFI)
shareholders
when needed. Fitch's view of support is based on PCH's
ownership, effective
corporate governance and the important and successful
development role it
fulfils in advancing responsible financing and small business
lending in
developing markets. This mission is in keeping with the
developmental mandates
of the core shareholders.
The Negative Outlook on PCBM's IDRs reflects that on Macedonia's
Long-term
foreign and local currency IDRs. PCBM's IDRs are currently at
the level of
Macedonia's Country Ceiling (BBB-), based on Fitch's view of
strong support - if
needed - from its German-based parent. A downgrade of the
Country Ceiling and
sovereign rating of Macedonia would lead to the Long-term
foreign currency IDR
of PCBM being capped by Macedonia's Country Ceiling, and would
result in a wider
notching between PCH's and PCBM's foreign currency IDRs.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
PCBM's IDRs are at the level of Macedonia's Country Ceiling. The
IDR and Support
Rating would therefore be sensitive to a downgrade of the
Country Ceiling.
A downgrade of PCH's ratings or a weakening in Fitch's view of
the parental
support available to the bank would also result in a downgrade
of its IDRs and
Support Rating, although neither is expected by Fitch.
The rating actions are as follows:
Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs affirmed at 'BBB-';
Outlook revised to
Negative from Stable
Short-term foreign and local currency IDR affirmed at 'F3'
Viability Rating: unaffected at 'b+'
Support Rating: affirmed at '2'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Sandra Hamilton
Director
+44 20 3530 1266
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Artur Szeski
Senior Director
+48 22 338 6292
Committee Chairperson
Erwin Van Lumich
Senior Director
+34 93 323 8403
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
