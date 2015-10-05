(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, October 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded U.S.
Bancorp's (USB)
long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'AA' from 'AA-'. The
Rating Outlook is
Stable. With this upgrade, USB's ratings are at the top of
Fitch's global bank
rating universe.
The rating action follows a periodic review of the large
regional banking group,
which includes BB&T Corporation (BBT), Capital One Finance
Corporation (COF),
Comerica Incorporated (CMA), Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB),
Huntington Bancshares
Inc. (HBAN), Keycorp (KEY), M&T Bank Corporation (MTB), MUFG
Americas Holding
Corporation (MUAH), PNC Financial Services Group (PNC), Regions
Financial
Corporation (RF), SunTrust Banks Inc. (STI), US Bancorp (USB),
Wells Fargo &
Company (WFC), and Zions Bancorporation (ZION).
Company-specific rating rationales for the other banks are
published separately,
and for further discussion of the large regional bank sector in
general, refer
to the special report titled 'Large Regional Bank Periodic
Review,' to be
published shortly.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRs, VRs, AND SENIOR DEBT
The upgrade of USB's ratings is reflective of an institution
that for several
years now has set itself apart from peer institutions due to a
number of
competitive advantages and a strong operating culture. This has
led to better
earnings and credit performance than nearly all peer banks over
multiple
operating cycles, and Fitch believes USB is taking steps to
extend its
advantages compared to peer institutions.
Fitch believes USB's key competitive advantages relate to cost
and its
differentiated business franchise. First, over time USB has
enjoyed a cost of
funding advantage relative to peers primarily driven by its
low-cost deposit
base, which has allowed USB to profitably lower loan prices to
keep or win new
clients. While it is noteworthy that there has been some
compression in the
funding cost advantage in recent years amid very low interest
rates, Fitch
believes this advantage will become more evident should interest
rates
eventually rise at some point.
Fitch believes the funding cost advantage is important because
it helps to bring
new banking relationships into the bank, to which the company
can then actively
cross-sell other services. To the extent that this cross-sell is
successful, it
creates a virtuous cycle that fosters stickier customer
relationships, which in
turn allows the company to keep deposit costs low. This can then
be used to
attract even more customers to the bank.
Secondly, USB operates a very efficient bank where operating
expense management
is ingrained in the company's corporate culture. It routinely
has an efficiency
ratio in the low 50's, better than many Fitch rated financial
institutions,
which largely helps to support the company's superior earnings
performance. As
an example, if USB's efficiency ratio was closer to industry
averages, its
return on assets (ROA) would also be closer to industry
averages.
USB complements these core competitive advantages with a
balanced business
model, which Fitch views favorably from a credit perspective.
This includes a
loan portfolio that is well balanced between commercial and
consumer assets, as
well as an earnings stream that is nearly evenly balanced
between net interest
income (NII) and non-interest income.
It is in this latter category, that Fitch believes, USB is
beginning to extend
its advantages relative to peer institutions. USB's corporate
trust business is
an area of differentiation for the company. The returns on
capital in this
business are relatively stable and it also provides a source of
advantageous
deposit funding to the company. Merchant processing is another
area of
differentiation for USB. This business is highly scalable and
not overly capital
intensive with good growth prospects, particularly
internationally.
In addition, Fitch would also note that USB is able to run the
company at lower
capital ratios than some larger competitors as USB is not
subject to a G-SIB
buffer, among other capital requirements. Furthermore, USB's
ability to accrete
capital via growth in retained earnings more quickly than some
peers due to the
earnings power noted above provides a buffer to these
comparatively lower ratios
from a creditor's perspective.
In Fitch's view, this capital advantage allows USB to
potentially be more
competitive than some peers for certain clients' business while
at the same time
maintaining appropriate risk and return parameters that are also
consistent with
the company's very balanced risk appetite.
Finally, underpinning all of these advantages is a management
team that
continuously makes keen strategic and operating decisions which
are responsible
for helping to create and sustain the company's corporate
culture. Fitch views
USB's management team as one of, if not the best, in the
industry.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
USB's subordinated debt is notched one level below its VR of
'aa' for loss
severity. USB's preferred stock is notched five levels below its
VR, two times
for loss severity and three times for non-performance. USB's
trust and REIT
preferred stock entities, USB Capital IX and USB Realty Corp,
are notched four
levels below its VR. These ratings are in accordance with
Fitch's criteria and
assessment of the instruments non-performance and loss severity
risk profiles
and have thus been upgraded.
LONG- AND SHORT-TERM DEPOSIT RATINGS
The uninsured deposit ratings of U.S. Bank National Association
(USBNA) is rated
one notch higher than USB's IDR and senior unsecured debt
because U.S. uninsured
deposits benefit from depositor preference. U.S. depositor
preference gives
deposit liabilities superior recovery prospects in the event of
default.
USB's uninsured deposits outside of the U.S., through Elavon
Financial Services
Limited (Elavon), do not benefit from rating uplift because they
do not
typically benefit from the U.S. depositor preference unless the
deposit is
expressly payable at an office of the bank in the United States.
Since Fitch
cannot determine which foreign branch deposits may be dually
payable, they do
not get the rating uplift.
HOLDING COMPANY
USB's IDR and VR are equalized with those of its operating
companies and bank,
reflecting its role as the bank holding company, which is
mandated in the U.S.
to act as a source of strength for its bank subsidiaries.
Ratings are also
equalized reflecting the very close correlation between holding
company and
subsidiary failure and default probabilities.
SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANY
The VR of USBNA is equalized with USB's VR reflecting Fitch's
view that these
are core to USB's business strategy and financial profile. The
IDRs and VRs of
USB's other major rated operating subsidiaries are equalized
with USB's IDR
reflecting Fitch's view that these entities are core to USB's
business strategy
and financial profile.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
USB has a Support Rating of '5' and Support Rating Floor of
'NF'. In Fitch's
view, USB is not systemically important and therefore, the
probability of
support is unlikely. IDRs and VRs do not incorporate any
support.
Elavon has a support rating of '1', which is an institutional
support rating,
and indicates that there is a high probability that USB would
provide support to
Elavon, which is domiciled in Ireland.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
VR, IDRs, AND SENIOR DEBT
With today's upgrade, USB's ratings are at the top of Fitch's
Global Bank
Universe, and are solidly situated at their current level.
Downward pressure on ratings, while not expected, could result
from a number of
factors. Given that management is a key component in Fitch's
analysis and views
of the company, USB's ratings would be sensitive to any
significant and
unplanned management changes that would result in a change in
business strategy
or risk appetite.
While Fitch would expect some deterioration in credit metrics
for USB--as well
as the rest of the industry--given today's benign credit
environment, should
USB's credit results deteriorate at a rate faster than peer
group averages,
there could be pressure to ratings or the Rating Outlook.
Additionally, should USB's earnings performance begin to match
peer levels
rather than consistently exceed them, this could impact ratings
over time.
While Fitch views USB's interest rate risk positioning as
neutral, which Fitch
views positively from a credit perspective, should the company's
performance be
negatively impacted by a rising rate environment, this could
also impact ratings
negatively.
Fitch views the cumulative effects of USB's regulatory
initiatives and potential
litigation risk as manageable and contemplated within the rating
upgrade. If any
of these efforts ultimately resulted in an outsized fine that
pressures capital,
it is may create downward rating pressure.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
The ratings for USB and its operating companies' subordinated
debt and preferred
stock are sensitive to any change to USB's VR.
LONG- AND SHORT-TERM DEPOSIT RATINGS
The long-and short-term deposit ratings are sensitive to any
change to USB's
long-and short-term IDR.
HOLDING COMPANY
Should USB's holding company begin to exhibit signs of weakness,
demonstrate
trouble accessing the capital markets, or have inadequate cash
flow coverage to
meet near-term obligations, there is the potential that Fitch
could notch the
holding company IDR and VR from the ratings of the operating
companies.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANY
As the IDRs and VRs of the subsidiaries are equalized with those
of USB to
reflect support from their ultimate parent, they are sensitive
to changes in the
parent's propensity to provide support, which Fitch currently
does not expect,
or from changes in USB's IDRs.
To the extent that one of USB's subsidiary or affiliated
companies is not
considered to be a core business, Fitch could also notch the
subsidiary's rating
from USB's IDR.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
Since USB's Support and Support Rating Floors are '5' and 'NF',
respectively,
there is limited likelihood that these ratings will change over
the foreseeable
future.
Additionally, there is limited likelihood that Elavon's
institutional support
rating of '1' will change over the foreseeable future.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch has taken the following rating actions:
U.S. Bancorp
--Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) upgraded to 'AA' from
'AA-'; Outlook
Stable;
--Viability Rating (VR) upgraded to 'aa' from 'aa-';
--Senior debt upgraded to 'AA' from 'AA-;
--Subordinated Debt upgraded to 'AA-' from 'A+';
--Preferred Stock upgraded to 'BBB+' from 'BBB';
--Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1+';
--Short-term debt affirmed at 'F1+';
--Support affirmed at '5';
--Support Floor affirmed at 'NF'.
U.S. Bank National Association
--Long-term IDR upgraded to 'AA' from 'AA-'; Outlook Stable;
--Viability Rating (VR) upgraded to 'aa' from 'aa-';
--Long-term deposits upgraded to 'AA+' from 'AA';
--Senior debt to upgraded to 'AA' from 'AA-';
--Subordinated debt upgraded to 'AA-' from 'A+';
--Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1+';
--Short-term debt affirmed at 'F1+';
--Short-term deposit affirmed at 'F1+';
--Support affirmed at '5';
--Support Floor affirmed at 'NF'.
Elavon Financial Services Limited
--Long-term IDR upgraded to 'AA' from 'AA-'; Outlook Stable;
--Long-term deposits upgraded to 'AA' from 'AA-';
--Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1+';
--Support affirmed at '1';
--Short-term deposit affirmed at 'F1+'.
USB Capital IX
USB Realty Corp.
--Preferred stock upgraded to 'A-' from 'BBB+'.
The ratings for U.S. Bank National Association ND have been
withdrawn as the
entity no longer exists.
Fitch has withdrawn the following ratings:
U.S. Bank National Association ND
--Long-term IDR of 'AA-'; Outlook Stable
--Viability Rating (VR) of 'aa-';
--Senior debt of 'AA-';
--Subordinated debt of 'A+';
--Short-term IDR of 'F1+';
--Short-term deposit of 'F1+';
--Support of '5';
--Support Floor of 'NF'.
