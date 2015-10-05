(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, October 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings today announces the
appointment of
Alejandro Garcia, Managing Director, as Analytical Head of Latin
American
Financial Institutions, effective immediately. He succeeds
Franklin Santarelli,
who will remain with Fitch until year-end. Mr. Garcia will
report to David
Weinfurter, global head of Fitch's Financial Institutions Group.
In his new role, Mr. Garcia oversees Fitch's ratings and
research of financial
institutions throughout Latin America. During his 17-year tenure
at the agency,
he has overseen bank ratings in a number of Latin American
countries, most
recently managing the local analytical groups covering financial
institutions in
Mexico, Chile, Argentina, and Uruguay.
'Alejandro's extensive experience in the local markets makes him
well positioned
to ensure that Fitch's financial institutions group continues to
provide the
local knowledge and global perspective that market participants
know us for
throughout the region,' says David Weinfurter. 'We thank
Franklin for his 18
years of dedication and the key role he has played in further
developing Fitch's
presence in Latin America.'
Mr. Garcia holds a BA in Economics from the Monterrey Institute
of Technology
and has been a CFA charter holder since 2008.
Veronica Chau, Senior Director, will succeed Mr. Garcia as
country head of
Financial Institutions in Mexico, and will be one of the group's
three regional
coordinators in Latin America, responsible for Mexico and the
Southern Cone
countries (Chile, Argentina and Uruguay). Monica Ibarra,
Director, succeeds
Veronica, looking after non-bank financial institutions ratings
in Mexico.
The other two regional coordinator roles in Latin American
Financial
Institutions remain unchanged, with Claudio Gallina, Senior
Director, heading
Fitch's financial institutions group in Brazil, and Rene
Medrano, Senior
Director, responsible for Andean countries, Central American and
the Caribbean.
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
