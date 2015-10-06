(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, October 06 (Fitch) The possible reduction of Russian
banks' minimum
regulatory capital ratios could be moderately negative for their
credit
profiles, says Fitch Ratings. Proposed reductions are in line
with Basel
guidelines and, for domestic systemically important banks
(D-SIBs), could be at
least partially offset by capital buffer rules coming into force
in 2016.
However, we believe that in more cyclical emerging markets, such
as Russia,
asset quality may be more vulnerable in downturns, and hence
higher capital
levels could be required to safeguard bank solvency.
On 1 October, the Russian Central Bank (CBR) indicated that it
is considering
lowering minimum core tier 1 and total regulatory capital ratios
respectively to
4.5% and 8% from the 5% and 10% currently in force in Russia. At
the same time,
the CBR announced likely changes to certain risk weightings,
also in line with
Basel recommendations. The extent to which lower capital
requirements, risk
weight changes or D-SIB capital buffers are negative or positive
for individual
banks' credit profiles will largely depend on the extent to
which they result in
changes to actual capital ratios.
Some of the likely risk weight changes will result in increased
capital
requirements., including on foreign-currency sovereign debt. But
other
weightings will be reduced, for example those on qualifying
retail mortgage
loans (to 35% from 50%-150% currently on local currency
exposures) and certain
small business loans (to 75% from 100%). The reduced weighting
on small business
lending in a relatively difficult operating environment like
Russia may not
fully reflect associated risks, in our view.
Banks may also be able to make capital savings from 2016 once
the advanced
internal ratings-based approach to credit risk assessment is
permitted by CBR.
In addition, they already benefit from significant regulatory
forbearance in
capital ratio calculations, introduced to offset the impact of
the current
economic recession, including in respect to restructured loans,
securities
valuations and foreign currency assets.
However, planned capital buffers should add 3.5ppts to core tier
1 capital
ratios of D-SIBs by 2019, a far larger amount than the reduction
in the minimum
requirement being proposed.
The robustness of asset valuations and risk classifications is
likely to have at
least as much of an impact as reported ratios on Fitch's
assessment of
individual Russian banks' capitalisation. Russia's ten D-SIBs
all reported core
tier 1 ratios of over 7% at end-1H15, although, in our view,
these ratios may in
some cases benefit significantly from favourable asset
valuations.
Additional commentary on the outlook for Russian banks and
recent regulatory
forbearance measures is available by clicking on the links.
Contact:
James Watson
Managing Director, Financial Institutions
+7 495 956 6657
Fitch Ratings CIS Limited
26 Valovaya Street
Moscow 115054
Alexander Danilov
Senior Director, Banks
+7 495 956 2408
Janine Dow
Senior Director
Fitch Wire
+44 20 3530 1464
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London
E14 5GN
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com; Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow,
Tel: +7 495 956
9908, Email: julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
