LONDON, October 14 (Fitch) Loss severities on Spanish mortgage
foreclosures have
continued to rise even as the country's residential property
market gradually
recovers, Fitch Ratings says in a new report. We think the
distressed property
market in Spain is unlikely to share in the benefits of the
wider recovery any
time soon.
Average loss severities on repossessed properties sold in 1H15
were 61% of the
loan balance at the time of repossession, according to our
latest analysis, up
from 53% last year. Average loss severities have grown steadily
since the
housing crash and are now double the level seen in 2009 and
nearly 10 times that
seen in 2007.
The Spanish housing recovery is uneven. Prime urban properties
are benefitting
from economic and credit growth, but many poor quality
residential units are
still vacant and unsellable in peripheral, economically weak
areas. This large
overhang and constrained demand, and the physical deterioration
of repossessed
homes, will keep loss severities on such assets high in the
medium term.
The aggressive foreclosure strategies used by some creditors to
clean up their
balance sheets, and the legal and operationally complexities of
repossession
(especially of vacant properties), will also weigh on final sale
values and
recoveries.
Legislative changes may also affect property values,
particularly for vacant
houses. For example, Catalonia this year introduced a tax on
some properties
that have been unoccupied for more than two years.
Loss severities vary with original loan-to-value (OLTV) ratios,
and whether
judicial or out-of-court proceedings (which tend to deliver
higher and faster
recoveries) are used, as well as with trends in property prices.
For mortgages
with OLTV above 80%, the simple average loss severity rate is
63% for 2014-1H15,
compared with 37% for OLTVs below 80%.
Bank of Spain data indicate that just over half of foreclosures
are completed in
court, mostly relating to vacant properties, while the remainder
are concluded
privately between lender and borrower. In 1H15, loss severities
on repossessions
were around 6pp higher in judicial than in out-of-court
proceedings.
Our full findings can be found in "Spanish Repossession Analysis
2015" published
today. This is the sixth report in the series and is available
at
www.fitchratings.com, or by clicking the link below.
Contact:
Juan Garcia
Senior Director
Structured Finance
+34 91 702 5774
Fitch Ratings Espana, S.A.U.
Plaza de Colon 2. Torre II. Planta 5.
Madrid, 28046, Spain
Christian Gomez
Analyst
Structured Finance
+34 91 702 5777
Beatriz Gomez
Analyst
Structured Finance
+34 91 702 5775
Mark Brown
Senior Director
Fitch Wire
+44 20 3530 1588
Media Relations: Athos Larkou, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1549,
Email:
athos.larkou@fitchratings.com; Pilar Perez, Barcelona, Tel: +34
93 323 8414,
Email: pilar.perez@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
