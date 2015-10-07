(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, October 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings' Gaming team attended the 2015 Global Gaming Expo (G2E) in Las Vegas the week of Sept. 28th and left feeling encouraged by the new products and technologies gaming suppliers displayed. Fitch feels the erosion of International Game Technologies (IGT) and Scientific Games' (SGMS) premium slot market share should start to stabilize, that skill-based slots will not have a material impact on land-based gaming in the near- and medium-term, and came away impressed following PENN's Tropicana Las Vegas tour. In '2015 Global Gaming Expo Takeaways' Fitch discusses key takeaways from Fitch's meetings with regional and Macau management teams and other constituents; various conference panels, and property tours. Contact: Alex Bumazhny, CFA Director Corporates +1-212-908-9179 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 33 Whitehall Street New York, NY 10004 Colin Mansfield, CFA Associate Director Corporates +1-212 908-0899 Michael Paladino, CFA Managing Director Corporates +1-212-908-9113 Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0540, Email: alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Related Research: --2015 Global Gaming Expo Takeaways --All In: Global Gaming Handbook 2015 Global Gaming Expo Takeaways (Highlights of Key Gaming Issues and Fitch's Las Vegas Property Tours) here Related Research All In: Global Gaming Handbook here Regional Gaming in the U.S.: An In-Depth Discussihere ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.