(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/FRANKFURT/NEW YORK, October 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
affirmed AXA
entities' Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) ratings at 'AA-'.
Fitch has also
affirmed AXA SA's Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A'
and Short-term
IDR at 'F1'. The Outlooks on the Long-term IDR and IFS ratings
are Stable. A
full list of rating actions is available at the end of this
commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation reflects the AXA group's strong consolidated
group capital
position, its broad diversification by geography and business
lines, and solid
business position in its key markets.
Capitalisation is considered "very strong" under Fitch's Prism
factor-based
capital model (FBM) based on end-2014 data, supporting the
ratings. The group's
strong core capitalisation remained comfortable at end-1H15 with
shareholders'
funds of EUR66.9bn (end-2014: EUR65.2bn) and the economic
solvency ratio up at
215% (end-2014: 201%).
The ratings also benefit from the group's improved financial
leverage and strong
fixed charge coverage. According to Fitch's calculations,
financial leverage
improved to 25% at end-2014 from 28% at end-2013. In addition,
fixed charge
coverage as calculated by Fitch has been consistently above 9x
over the past
five years, which we expect to be maintained, in line with the
ratings.
Partially offsetting these positive rating factors are the high
level of
intangibles AXA has on its balance sheet. At end-2014, AXA had
EUR16bn (2013:
EUR14.8bn) of goodwill on its consolidated balance sheet, mostly
relating to
insurance and asset management operations acquired in the US,
Switzerland and
Japan. Despite a strong increase in shareholder's equity in
2014, goodwill still
represented a fairly high proportion of shareholder's equity at
23% (2013: 27%).
Over the past five years, AXA group's operating profitability
has recovered as
reflected by a steady rise in underlying earnings to EUR5.1bn at
end-2014 from
EUR3.9bn at end-2010. Return on equity increased to 9.6% in 2014
(2013: 8.1%).
In 1H15, underlying earnings reached EUR3.1bn, up 12% from the
same period in
2014. While the increase was to a large extent driven by
favourable exchange
rate movements, underlying earnings were also up 2% on constant
exchange rates.
Net income was up 2% at EUR3.1bn, also supported by favourable
exchange rate
movements.
Fitch expects further improvement in profitability to be a
challenge for the AXA
group, mostly due to a persistent low interest rate environment.
However,
management continues to take actions to increase tariffs, adjust
the group's
business and geographical mix and exercise strong
asset-liability management
discipline. .
The AXA group's US operations' ratings reflect Fitch's view that
AXA Financial
Inc. (AXF) and its subsidiaries remain core operations.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Factors that could lead to a downgrade of AXA include a
sustained deterioration
in AXA's Prism FBM score to "Strong", or a decline in the return
on adjusted
equity to below 8%. In addition, the ratings could be downgraded
if financial
leverage increases above 30%.
Factors that could lead to an upgrade of AXA include a sustained
improvement in
profitability with a return on adjusted equity above 12%, with
the Prism FBM
score remaining at least at the "very strong" level and the
financial leverage
ratio no higher than the current level of 25%.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
AXA S.A.
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1'
Subordinated debt affirmed at 'BBB'
Junior subordinated debt affirmed at 'BBB'
US-registered subordinated debt debentures affirmed at 'BBB+'
Commercial paper affirmed at 'F1'
AXA Financial, Inc.
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A'; Outlook Stable
Senior unsecured debt affirmed at 'A-'
Commercial paper affirmed at 'F1'
AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company
Long-term IFS rating affirmed at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable
Surplus notes affirmed at 'A'
AXA Versicherungen (Switzerland) AG
Long-term IFS rating affirmed at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable
AXA Global P&C
Long-term IFS rating affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable
These rating actions do not have any impact on the ratings of
AXA Bank Europe
SCF's covered bonds.
The following AXA subsidiary companies' Long-term IFS ratings
have been affirmed
at 'AA-' with Stable Outlook:
AXA France IARD
AXA France Vie
AXA Corporate Solutions Assurance
AXA Insurance Company (US)
AXA Leben (Switzerland) AG
AXA Belgium
AXA Versicherung (Germany) AG
AXA Lebensversicherung (Germany) AG
AXA Krankenversicherung AG
DBV Deutsche Beamtenversicherung AG
Deutsche Arzteversicherung AG
AXA Insurance UK Plc
AXA PPP Healthcare Ltd
AXA Insurance Singapore Pte Ltd
AXA General Insurance Hong Kong Ltd
AXA China Region Insurance Co. (Bermuda) Ltd
AXA Equitable Life and Annuity Company
MONY Life Insurance Company of America
U.S. Financial Life Insurance Company
Contact:
Primary Analysts
Dr Stephan Kalb (Non-US insurance entities)
Senior Director
+49 69 768 076 118
Fitch Deutschland GmbH
[Neue Mainzer Strasse 46-50
60311 Frankfurt am Main]
Nelson Ma, CFA (US insurance entities)
Director
+1 212 908 02 73
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall Street
New York, New York 10004
Secondary Analysts
Harish Gohil (Non-US insurance entities)
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 12 57
Doug Meyer (US insurance entities)
Managing Director
+1 312 368 20 61
Committee Chairperson
Chris Waterman
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 11 68
Media Relations: Francoise Alos, Paris, Tel: +33 1 44 29 91 22,
Email:
francoise.alos@fitchratings.com; Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44
203 530 1153,
Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
