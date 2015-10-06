(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK/LONDON, October 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has taken the
following rating
actions on Ukraine:
--Long-term foreign currency IDR downgraded to 'RD' (Restricted
Default) from
'C';
--Long-term local currency IDR affirmed at 'CCC';
--Short-term foreign currency IDR downgraded to 'RD' from 'C';
--Senior unsecured foreign-currency issue ratings on all
outstanding external
issues affirmed at 'C';
--Senior unsecured local-currency issue ratings affirmed at
'CCC';
--Senior unsecured foreign-currency issue ratings on all
outstanding domestic
issues affirmed at 'CCC';
--Country Ceiling affirmed at 'CCC'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The 10-day grace period on Ukraine's USD500m eurobond maturing
on 23 September
2015 has elapsed without payment being made. Fitch therefore
judges Ukraine to
be in default on its sovereign eurobond obligations.
On 24 September, Ukraine launched the exchange offer for
approximately USD18bn
in direct and government-guaranteed eurobonds. Fitch considers
that this
represents a Distressed Debt Exchange (DDE) under its criteria
that results in
material losses to bondholders and is being conducted to avoid
default.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Ukraine's ratings will be upgraded shortly after Fitch
determines that the
exchange has been successful. The new rating will be consistent
with Ukraine's
prospective credit profile and debt structure. The Ministry of
Finance has said
that it plans to conclude the exchange by 27 October.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch assumes that the debt exchange offer announced on 24
September will be
implemented.
