(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, October 06 (Fitch) A significant change at the top for
The Gap, Inc.
has sent credit default swap (CDS) spreads for the struggling
retailer
significantly wider, according to Fitch Solutions in its latest
CDS Case Study
Snapshot.
Five-year CDS on The Gap have widened 50% over the past week and
94% over the
month to price at the widest levels in over three years. After
pricing
consistently in line with 'BBB' levels over the course of this
year, credit
protection for The Gap is now pricing in below investment grade
territory.
'The Gap's CDS spread widening in recent days likely reflects
market concerns
stemming from the exit of Old Navy's chief, who had been the
driving force
behind that brand's turn-around,' said Director Diana
Allmendinger.
Fitch Solutions case studies build on data from its CDS Pricing
Service and
proprietary quantitative models, including CDS Implied Ratings.
These credit
risk indicators are designed to provide real-time, market-based
views of
creditworthiness. As such, they can and often do reflect more
short term market
views on factors such as currencies, seasonal market effects and
short-term
technical influences. This is in contrast to Fitch Ratings'
Issuer Default
Ratings (IDRs), which are based on forward-looking fundamental
credit analysis
over an extended period of time.
Contact:
Diana Allmendinger
Director
+1 212-908-0848
Fitch Solutions, 33 Whitehall Street, New York, NY 10004
Media Relations: Sandro Scenga, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0278,
Email:
sandro.scenga@fitchratings.com.
Fitch Group is a global leader in financial information services
with operations
in more than 30 countries. Fitch Group is comprised of: Fitch
Ratings, a global
leader in credit ratings and research; Fitch Solutions, a
leading provider of
credit market data, analytical tools and risk services; BMI
Research, an
independent provider of country risk and industry analysis
specializing in
emerging and frontier markets; and Fitch Learning, a preeminent
training and
professional development firm. With dual headquarters in London
and New York,
Fitch Group is majority owned by Hearst.