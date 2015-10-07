(The following statement was released by the rating agency) COLOMBO, October 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has today assigned People's Leasing & Finance PLC's (PLC, B+/AA-(lka)/Stable) proposed senior unsecured debentures of up to LKR6bn a final National Long-Term Rating of 'AA-(lka)'. The assignment of the final rating follows the receipt of documents conforming to information already received, and the final rating is the same as the expected rating assigned on 15 July 2015. The issue will have tenors of four and five years with fixed-rate coupon payments. PLC plans to use the proceeds for working capital purposes, to diversify its funding mix, and to reduce maturity mismatches. KEY RATING DRIVERS The proposed debenture is rated in line with PLC's National Long-Term Rating of 'AA-(lka)', given that the issue is expected to rank equally with the claims of company's other senior unsecured creditors. PLC's Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) and National Long-Term Rating reflect Fitch's view that PLC's parent, the state-owned and systemically important People's Bank (AA+(lka)/Stable), has a high propensity but limited ability to provide extraordinary support to PLC if required. This is because PLC is strategically important to People's Bank; People's Bank owns 75% of PLC and has board representation; the two entities share a common brand; and PLC is associated with People's Bank's franchise. RATING SENSITIVITIES The rating on the debentures will move in tandem with PLC's National Long-Term Ratings. PLC's ratings may be downgraded if People's Bank is no longer a majority shareholder in PLC, or if People's Bank's ability to provide support weakens, or if PLC's strategic importance to its parent diminishes over time. Fitch does not expect PLC's ratings to be upgraded, unless People's Bank's ratings are upgraded. A full list of PLC's ratings follows: Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR: 'B+'; Outlook Stable Long-Term Local-Currency IDR: 'B+'; Outlook Stable National Long-Term Rating: 'AA-(lka)'; Outlook Stable Sri Lanka rupee-denominated senior unsecured debentures: 'AA-(lka)' Proposed Sri Lanka rupee-denominated senior unsecured debentures: 'AA-(lka)' Contact: Primary Analyst Jeewanthi Malagala, CFA (National Ratings on PLC) Analyst +941 1254 1900 Fitch Ratings Lanka Ltd 15-04, East Tower, World Trade Center Colombo 1, Sri Lanka Secondary Analyst Rukshana Thalgodapitiya, CFA (National Ratings on PLC) Vice President +941 1254 1900 Committee Chairperson Jonathan Lee Senior Director +886 2 8175 7601 Media Relations: Bindu Menon, Mumbai, Tel: +91 22 4000 1727, Email: bindu.menon@fitchratings.com. People's Bank has a 1.79% equity stake in Fitch Ratings Lanka Ltd. No shareholder other than Fitch, Inc. is involved in the day-to-day rating operations of, or credit reviews undertaken by, Fitch Ratings Lanka Ltd. Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative measure of creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively low international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for such ratings. The best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are rated only relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use mainly by local investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of an identifier for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(lka)' for National ratings in Sri Lanka. Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally comparable. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Evaluating Corporate Governance (pub. 12 Dec 2012) here Global Non-Bank Financial Institutions Rating Criteria (pub. 28 Apr 2015) here National Scale Ratings Criteria (pub. 30 Oct 2013) here Additional Disclosures Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ail=31 ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.