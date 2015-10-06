(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, October 06 (Fitch) Capital requirements for global
systemically
important insurers (G-SIIs) may deter them from becoming larger
and more
complex, Fitch Ratings says. The multiplicative approach to
calculating the
extra buffer that the nine G-SIIs will have to hold on top of
the basic capital
requirement when the rules come into force in 2019 means that
insurers may wish
to avoid a designation in the highest bucket of systemic
importance.
The requirement for higher loss absorbency (HLA), published on 5
October by the
International Association of Insurance Supervisors (IAIS), means
there is a
larger absolute increase from the Mid to the High bucket than
from the Low to
Mid bucket. The HLA factors increase by 50% between each bucket.
This is in
contrast to the additive approach adopted for the five buckets
for global
systemically important banks (G-SIBs). But both the top
insurance and banking
buckets are unpopulated on the current list of G-SIIs and
G-SIBs, and are likely
to remain so.
While the IAIS has provided some clarity with the publication of
HLA
requirements, implications for the G-SIIs and the broader global
insurance
industry remain quite uncertain. The relationship between the
proposed capital
standards and local regulatory standards is a key uncertainty.
Further, the goal
of achieving globally consistent capital standards is
complicated by the lack of
global consistency in the valuation of insurance assets and
liabilities.
European GSIIs Prudential Plc and AXA, along with MetLife,
Prudential Financial,
and possibly AIG in the US, are likely to be in the Mid bucket.
They could end
up with a greater increase in capital requirements than most
other G-SIIs
because they have larger volumes of non-traditional insurance
business, such as
variable annuities. Aviva, Generali and Allianz are likely to be
in the Low
bucket. The Chinese G-SII, Ping An, also has banking and
investment operations,
so its bucket allocation will depend on the final definitions of
non-insurance
activities in the methodology framework.
Whether in the Mid or Low bucket, insurers are likely to target
capitalisation
in line with peers. All else being equal, higher capital
resources driven either
by higher capital requirements or peer pressure could be
positive for ratings.
But most G-SIIs are already well capitalised and we believe they
can meet the
new rules without raising additional capital.
The G-SIIs, on average, hold capital at 260% of the new
requirement. Under the
consultation document released in June, the IAIS expected the
HLA requirements
to increase capital requirements above the basic capital
requirement (BCR) by an
amount that did not exceed 20% on average. The new rules have a
lower impact,
with a maximum uplift of 20% only for the most systemic insurers
in the High
bucket. The average uplift to the BCR for HLA is 10%. The
requirement level does
not significantly exceed that of a bank in the lowest G-SIB
bucket, reflecting
lower complexity and connectivity risks for insurers relative to
banks.
The IAIS is due to develop the revised G-SII Assessment
Methodology in November,
to be applied from 2016. This will improve clarity on the
bucketing as it should
enable annual publication of the bucket allocations for all
G-SIIs. There may
also be changes to the G-SII list once the methodology is
finalised.
