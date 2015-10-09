(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, October 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published three Dashboards covering the U.S. regional markets, Las Vegas and Macau. With three-quarters of 2015 behind us and looking towards 2016, Fitch sees overall stable operating conditions in the markets; however, each market presents unique challenges. In the U.S., operators are looking to monetize their assets through various transactions, typically entailing sale and leasebacks. Such strategies may backfire if operating conditions soften as they did in 2013 and 2014 given the operating leverage that comes with the leases. Fitch is more positive on the Las Vegas Strip; however, the baccarat business (about 20% of the Strip's gaming revenues) is experiencing similar pressure as that in Macau. Fitch sees Macau being relatively stable in 2016 in terms of top line growth but expects some cannibalization from new Cotai openings and, as a result, some further EBITDA pressure on a same-store basis. The published Dashboards are meant to serve as a quick reference for U.S. regional gaming, Las Vegas Strip and Macau gaming markets. The dashboards provide investors with Fitch's perspective on each market, along with charts of key drivers. Contacts: Alex Bumazhny Director +1 212 908-9179 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 33 Whitehall St New York, NY 10004 alex.bumazhny@fitchratings.com Colin Mansfield, CFA Associate Director +1 212 908-0899 colin.mansfield@fitchratings.com Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0540, Email: alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Las Vegas Strip Gaming Dashboard here Related Research Macau Gaming Dashboard here U.S. Regional Casino Gaming Dashboard (First-Half 2015) here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.