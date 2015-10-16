(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW, October 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised Russian
Republic of Komi's
Outlook to Negative from Stable and affirmed its Long-term
foreign and local
currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'BB', National
Long-term rating at
'AA-(rus)' and Short-term foreign currency IDR at 'B'.
Fitch has also affirmed the region's senior unsecured domestic
bonds' Long-term
local currency rating at 'BB' and National Long-term rating at
'AA-(rus)'.
The revision of Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation that the
republic's current
balance will not be restored to surplus amid a persistently
difficult economic
environment in Russia and will in turn lead to further debt
growth over the
medium term.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The Outlook revision reflects the following rating drivers and
their relative
weights:
HIGH
Fitch no longer expects the republic to restore its current
balance within the
next two years, which is likely to remain in negative territory
during this
period (2014: -6%). Fitch expects tax revenue to stagnate over
the medium term
amid the economic downturn. The completion of major gas pipeline
construction
projects has had a negative impact on personal income tax
proceeds through lower
employment. Corporate income tax collection is also decelerating
due to a
weakened economy, although for oil&gas companies this is partly
offset by the
depreciation of the rouble as some of their costs are based in
local currency.
Fitch forecasts Komi's budget deficit to remain substantial, at
above 10% of
total revenue in 2015-2017. This will likely increase debt to
above 60% of
current revenue by end-2015 and possibly 75% by end-2017. During
8M15 Komi's
direct risk further increased to RUB34.6bn from RUB28bn at
end-2014, following
the issue of a RUB5bn bond (RUB11bn registered).
In Fitch's view Komi's exposure to refinancing risk is
exacerbated by volatile
interest rates in domestic markets. As of 1 September 2015, 56%
of direct risk
is due in 2015-2016, which may put additional stress on the
republic's debt
servicing over the medium term. Immediate refinancing needs by
end-2015
(RUB9.4bn, or 27% of direct risk) are covered by RUB8.4bn open
credit lines and
RUB3bn cash reserves accumulated by Komi as of 1 September 2015.
Fitch expects the proportion of subsidised budget loans to
double by end-2015 to
23% of direct risk (2014: 11%), which Fitch views positively.
This is because
budget loans have marginal 0.1% interest rates and lead to
reduced interest
payments. Komi contracted RUB10bn budget loans for 8M15.
MEDIUM
Komi has a strong economy and its gross regional product per
capita exceeded the
national median by more than 2x in 2013. The republic's economy
is weighted
towards the natural resources sector, which exposes the region
to commodity
prices fluctuation and potential changes in fiscal regulation.
The top 10 taxpayers contributed about 50% of the republic's
consolidated tax
revenue in 2014. The list of major taxpayers includes PJSC
LukOil
(BBB-/Negative/F3), PJSC Gazprom (BBB-/Negative/F3), and
Rosneft.
Fitch forecasts the Russian economy to shrink 4% in 2015, due to
weak oil prices
and sanctions imposed by the US and EU. Komi's government
forecasts the local
economy to shrink 2.5% in 2015.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Growth in direct risk to above 70% of current revenue, coupled
with negative
operating balances on a sustained basis and a reduced capacity
to obtain
affordable funding for its debt refinancing needs, will lead to
a downgrade.
