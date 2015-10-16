(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: What Investors Want to Know: EMEA Gaming here LONDON, October 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in a new report that consolidation will be a main driver in the competitive EMEA gaming market as operating margins remain under pressure over the next three years. These are the main conclusions from our recent investor meetings held in London and Paris. With costs rising and revenues under pressure, the sector is beginning to consolidate as new taxes and increased regulations will require financially stronger groups. In the last three to four years overall taxation levels have risen, while in some countries concession fees from state entities to betting operators have been falling due to European governments' need to address budget deficits. The move to online and digital is also accelerating, spurred by improved online betting offers and games, combined with ease of use and greater privacy. This trend, accompanied by the consolidation in the industry, should lead to greater rationalisation of betting shops and kiosk portfolios in the next three to five years. In addition to our views on consolidation we also in this report address the following frequently asked questions: -Will competitive pressures increase? -Why is consolidation in EMEA gaming happening? -Is the regulatory and tax environment going to get more stringent? -Will betting shops/kiosks disappear? -Who will be the winners on online/mobile? -Will games technology require more capex? -What will be the impact of the above be on credit profiles? -What will Ladbrokes Gala look like after the merger? The report, entitled 'What Investors Want to Know: EMEA Gaming' is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the link above. Contact: Jean-Pierre Husband Director +44 20 3530 1155 Paula Murphy Director +44 20 3530 1718 Pablo Mazzini Senior Director +44 20 3530 1021 Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.