MOSCOW/MILAN/LONDON, October 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
downgraded the City of
Kyiv's Long-term local currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to
'Restricted
Default' (RD) from 'C' and its National Long-term rating to
'RD(ukr)' from
'CCC(ukr)'. A full list of rating actions is available at the
end of this rating
action commentary.
Under EU credit rating agency (CRA) regulation, the publication
of International
Public Finance reviews is subject to restrictions and must take
place according
to a published schedule, except where it is necessary for CRAs
to deviate from
this in order to comply with their legal obligations.
Fitch interprets this provision as allowing us to publish a
rating review in
situations where there is a material change in the
creditworthiness of the
issuer that we believe makes it inappropriate for us to wait
until the next
scheduled review date to update the rating or Outlook/Watch
status. In this case
the deviation was caused by the exchange of distressed local
currency bonds
issued by the city.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The following are the key drivers for today's rating action and
their relative
weights:
HIGH
Debt: The downgrade of Kyiv's Long-term local currency IDR
follows the extension
of maturities of the city's domestic bonds (series G and H),
totalling
UAH4.29bn, by 12 months each, from the original maturities of 1
October and 7
December 2015, respectively. The city's decision to extend
maturities was
approved by the national government and the restructuring did
not involve a
write-down of principal or a decrease in coupons.
Fitch treats restructurings of domestic bonds as defaults in
accordance with its
distressed debt exchange (DDE) criteria. Therefore we have
downgraded the city's
Long-term local currency IDR and National Long-term rating to
'RD' and
'RD(ukr)'.
The affirmation of the city's Long-term foreign currency IDR at
'C' (default is
imminent or inevitable), reflects expected restructuring of its
outstanding
USD250m and USD300m eurobonds due in November 2015 and in July
2016,
respectively. According to Ukraine's Ministry of Finance the
restructuring
process of Kyiv's external debt obligations would follow the
restructuring of
sovereign eurobond obligations.
The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine required the City of Kyiv to
extend the
maturity of its external debt as part of a broader exercise to
support Ukraine's
public sector finances and external liquidity following the
introduction of the
IMF's extended fund facility for Ukraine in March 2015.
Additionally Ukraine had
missed the payment on its eurobond, which led to the recent
sovereign downgrade
(see 'Fitch Downgrades Ukraine's Foreign-Currency IDRs to
'Restricted Default''
dated 6 October 2015 at www.fitchratings.com).
MEDIUM
Fiscal Performance: Fitch expects Kyiv's budgetary performance
to remain
volatile. This is due to the overall weakness of the sovereign's
public
finances, lower predictability of the country's fiscal policy
and a short
planning horizon, exacerbated by a negative macro-economic
trend.
Economy: Fitch expects Ukraine's economy to shrink 10% yoy in
2015, which will
negatively affect the city's fiscal capacity.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Kyiv's Long-term local currency IDR will be upgraded shortly
after Fitch
determines that the exchange has been accepted. The new rating
will be
consistent with the city's prospective credit profile and debt
structure.
However, the rating will likely remain low, given high country
risks and
Ukraine's 'CCC' Country Ceiling.
Fitch would expect to downgrade the city's Long-term foreign
currency IDRs to
'RD' (Restricted Default) at the point of execution of the
exchange offers on
outstanding senior bonds, should they go ahead and if this
restructuring meets
Fitch's DDE criteria or if the city misses the payment according
to original
schedule.
Fitch will review the city's ratings once the debt exchanges are
completed and
sufficient information is available on Kyiv's credit profile.
The rating actions are as follows:
- Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'C'
- Long-term local currency IDR: downgraded to 'RD' from 'C'
- Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'C'
- National Long-term rating: downgraded to 'RD(ukr)' from
'CCC(ukr)'
- Senior unsecured domestic bonds: downgraded to 'D' from 'C'
- Senior unsecured domestic bonds: downgraded to 'D(ukr)' from
'CCC(ukr)'
- Senior unsecured eurobonds: affirmed at 'C'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Konstantin Anglichanov
Director
+7 495 956 99 94
Fitch Ratings CIS Ltd
26 Valovaya Street
Moscow 115054
Secondary Analyst
Elena Ozhegova
Associate Director
+7 495 956 99 01
Committee Chairperson
Raffaele Carnevale
Senior Director
+39 02 87 90 87 203
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Distressed Debt Exchange (pub. 12 Jun 2015)
here
International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria
(pub. 18 May 2015)
here
Tax-Supported Rating Criteria (pub. 14 Aug 2012)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=992006
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
