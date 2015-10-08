(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
FRANKFURT/LONDON, October 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Commerzbank AG's
(CBK, BBB/Positive/F2) mortgage Pfandbriefe at 'AAA' with a
Stable Outlook,
following a periodic review of the programme.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating is based on CBK's Long-term Issuer Default Rating
(IDR) of 'BBB', an
unchanged IDR uplift of 2, an unchanged Discontinuity Cap
(D-Cap) of 4 (moderate
risk) and the lowest level of overcollateralisation (OC) of the
last 12 months,
currently at 82.0%.
The D-Cap of 4, which reflects a moderate payment interruption
risk, is
unchanged from Fitch's previous review. The weakest link in the
D-Cap remains
the liquidity gap and systemic risk, which Fitch assesses as
'moderate'.
The programme's 'AAA' breakeven OC has increased to 10%, from 9%
at the previous
review. The main driver of the breakeven OC remains the asset
disposal loss
component of 7.1%, which reflects the need for forced asset
sales to ensure
timely payment of all outstanding Pfandbriefe post issuer
default.
Fitch determined an issuer default shortly prior to the maturity
of CBK's newly
issued EUR1bn Pfandbrief as the worst case regarding default
timing. In the
analysis, Fitch additionally took into consideration that the
cover pool, in
Fitch's view, at the time of the assumed issuer default will
have a higher
seasoning compared with the current pool, despite being
replenished.
The credit loss component of 5.9% in the breakeven OC has
increased since the
last review. CBK does not disclose prior charges in its
reporting provided to
Fitch. We consequently assessed this missing component based on
conservative
assumptions, which led to the increase in credit losses from
last year's 4.2%.
Fitch tested for annual prepayments of 0% to 10% and found zero
prepayments to
be the worst case assumption. To determine its breakeven OC
level, Fitch used a
prepayment assumption of 5%. This reflects the possibility of
the alternative
manager (Sachwalter) to actively influence the borrower`s
repayment behaviour at
the interest reset date.
Fitch's cash flow valuation component of 3.2% (up from -10.2% a
year ago)
reflects the difference between the stressed present values of
the programme's
assets and liabilities; the increase compared with last year's
analysis results
from a change in the worst case scenario with respect to the
assumed path of
future interest rates.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The 'AAA' rating would be vulnerable to downgrade if any of the
following
occurs: (i) the IDR is downgraded below 'BBB'; or (ii) the total
number of
notches represented by the D-Cap is reduced to 3 or lower; (iii)
the OC that
Fitch considers in its analysis drops below Fitch's 'AAA'
breakeven level of
10%.
If the OC that Fitch considers in its analysis drops to the
legal minimum
requirement of 2% on a net present value basis, it would not be
sufficient to
allow for timely payment of the covered bonds following an
issuer default. As a
result, the covered bond rating would likely be downgraded to
'A+', reflecting
outstanding recoveries and a two-notch recovery uplift above the
issuer's IDR,
adjusted for the IDR uplift.
The Fitch breakeven OC for the covered bond rating will be
affected by, among
other factors, the profile of the cover assets relative to
outstanding covered
bonds, which can change over time, even in the absence of new
issuance.
Therefore the breakeven OC to maintain the covered bond rating
cannot be assumed
to remain stable over time.
Commerzbank`s subsidiary Hypothekenbank Frankfurt, in wind-down
since 2012,
still has significant amounts of outstanding Pfandbriefe. The
mortgage
Pfandbriefe of Hypothekenbank Frankfurt are mainly backed by
commercial real
estate loans. At present it is not clear whether Hypothekenbank
Frankfurt`s
Pfandbriefe programme will be merged with Commerzbank`s
Pfandbriefe programme
and if so, to what extent commercial real estate loans will be
included as cover
assets. In case of a merger of the two programmes, Fitch will
review the
Pfandbriefe rating. A larger credit loss, and subsequently an
increase of
breakeven OC, would be expected if the commercial assets remain
in the pool
given that Fitch generally views commercial real estate loans as
higher-risk
than standard residential mortgage loans currently included in
the issuer`s
mortgage Pfandbriefe cover pool.
More details on the portfolio and Fitch's analysis will be
available in a credit
update, which will shortly be available at www.fitchratings.com.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Vessela Krmnicek, CFA
Director
+49 69 768076 298
Fitch Deutschland GmbH
Neue Mainzer Strasse 46-50
D-60311 Frankfurt am Main
Secondary Analyst
Thomas Krug, CAIA
Associate Director
+49 69 768076 252
Committee Chairperson
Susanne Matern, CFA
Managing Director
+49 69 768076 237
Media Relations: Christian Giesen, Frankfurt am Main, Tel: +49
69 768076 232,
Email: christian.giesen@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Sources of information:
The source of information used to assess this rating were the
quarterly reports
provided by Commerzbank
Applicable Criteria
Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds
(pub. 14 May
2014)
here
Covered Bonds Rating Criteria (pub. 23 Jul 2015)
here
Covered Bonds Rating Criteria - Mortgage Liquidity and
Refinancing Stress
Addendum (pub. 23 Sep 2015)
here
Criteria Addendum: Germany - Residential Mortgage Assumptions (pub. 20 Aug 2015)
(pub. 20 Aug 2015)
here
EMEA RMBS Rating Criteria (pub. 28 Aug 2015)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=992007
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
